Women account for 1 out of every 4 new investors in Indian stock markets: SBI Report

New Delhi [India], December 23 : Women's participation in domestic stock markets has surged with female accounts for nearly 1 investor in every 4 new investors in markets, says a report by State Bank of India.

The report also noted that as participation in markets is increasing nearly 30 million new demat accounts being added annually since 2021.

It said "since 2021, on an average approx. 30 million new demat accounts added every year...Nearly every 1 in 4 now a women investor."

Women's participation in stock markets across India is registering a steady increase, with Delhi emerging as the frontrunner in terms of registrations, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The report pointed to a gradual rise in female investor registrations since FY22, highlighting an important shift in gender dynamics within the financial markets.

It said "Women participation in individual investor registrations has shown a gradual increase since FY22".

As of FY25 year-to-date, the report stated that Delhi boasts the highest female representation among large states at 29.8 per cent, followed by Maharashtra (27.7 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (27.5 per cent).

These figures significantly surpass the national average of 23.9 per cent. In contrast, states like Bihar (15.4 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (18.2 per cent), and Odisha (19.4 per cent) report female participation levels below 20 per cent, indicating regional disparities in gender inclusion.

The report also notes that, barring a few exceptions, most states have witnessed a rise in women's participation rates above the national average when comparing FY25 to FY22. This progress, though uneven across regions, signals a positive trend toward greater gender inclusion in financial markets.

The report highlighted a shift in the geographic dominance of financial markets, noting that the Western region, traditionally the hub of capital market activity, is gradually ceding ground to cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kanpur.

Direct equity participation is also witnessing a more widespread distribution, as mutual fund inflows in key regions now surpass indirect retail participation. The report described this transformation as a "history of direct equity participation being written on the walls of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)."

Overall, the findings highlight a significant cultural and economic shift, with more women embracing the stock market as a vehicle for wealth creation and states across India contributing to a more inclusive financial landscape.

