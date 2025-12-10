Women artisans thrive as ‘Shilp Didi’ boosts training, exports and entrepreneurship

New Delhi, Dec 10 A quiet but powerful transformation is unfolding across India’s handicraft sector as women artisans, empowered through the government’s Shilp Didi initiative, are turning their skills into sustainable livelihoods, export opportunities, and community-led enterprises.

Voices from the ground reveal how the scheme is not only boosting income but redefining women’s confidence and economic aspects.

For Nivedita Prajapati, a jewellery designer, the turning point came two years ago when she was selected under Shilp Didi.

“My product is jewellery, and I create the designs myself. I have been working in export jewellery for some time, but it was through the Shilp Didi exhibitions that I actually received export orders,” she said.

The platform, she added, significantly expanded her customer base.

“Because of Shilp Didi, my income has increased a lot. We are very happy that the Modi government is encouraging women to become entrepreneurs. Women should stand on their own feet — and in a true sense, Shilp Didi is women's empowerment.”

Similar success stories are emerging from other artisan clusters. Priya, a hand-embroidery artisan selected through DC Handicrafts in 2024, recalls how the journey began with an opportunity and grew into an enterprise.

“Through Shilp Didi, I got a chance to showcase many of my products. We received multiple orders — even from small retailers,” she said.

But fulfilling those orders came with challenges.

“At that time, we had very few women working with us. So we went door to door to train more women. We didn’t have money for training, so we approached DC Handicrafts for support — and they provided training,” Priya explained.

The new team of trained women artisans began producing fresh designs and fulfilling orders.

“Later, when we needed assistance for exhibitions again, DC Handicrafts supported us. This platform has helped us scale our work and train many more women.”

At the policy level, senior officials say the government is committed to expanding opportunities for women artisans. Neelam Shami Rao (IAS), Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles, emphasised the government’s focus on empowering women both socially and financially.

“The government is fully committed to strengthening women’s power and independence. The Prime Minister has consistently highlighted the need to promote women’s collective growth,” she said.

Rao added that the ministry has launched new initiatives keeping artisans at the centre. “We often talk about ‘Lakhpati Didis’, but we aim to ensure that artisans’ incomes grow even more. We want them not only to earn for themselves but also to generate employment for others. In handicrafts, women can move forward, lead development, and bring many others along.”

Through platforms like Shilp Didi, women artisans—from embroiders to jewellery designers—are stepping into the role of creators, entrepreneurs, employers, and community leaders. For many, what began as a skill at home has now turned into a sustainable business model.

