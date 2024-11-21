Women entrepreneurs driving innovation, growth in gem & jewellery sector: Smriti Irani

New Delhi, Nov 21 Women in the gem and jewellery industry possess immense potential and are driving innovation and growth in the gem and jewellery sector, said former Union Minister Smriti Irani.

She said this at an event organised by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) in New Delhi. The event highlighted the critical role of women in driving innovation and growth in the gem and jewellery sector.

Irani shared her vision for creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for women entrepreneurs in the industry.

“Women in the gem and jewellery industry possess immense potential, and GJEPC is well-positioned to recognise and nurture women’s talent based on their capabilities,” Irani said.

“From emerging designers targeting export markets to retail entrepreneurs in tiered cities, the industry must implement targeted strategies to nurture talent. Initiatives such as exposure to emerging markets, access to financial resources, and partnerships with business schools can empower women to excel in this sector.

Irani encouraged the Council to focus on research and data collection to enable targeted interventions that benefit women in the gem and jewellery industry. She emphasised the need for collaboration with academic institutions, such as design and business schools, to attract more women into the sector.

She also highlighted the importance of training women to navigate both domestic and international transactions, enhancing their global competitiveness. Smt. Irani underscored the significance of women being well-informed, strategic, and competitive in their entrepreneurial pursuits to thrive in this dynamic industry.

"Women bring unparalleled creativity and strength to the jewellery industry, and empowering them with opportunities and support will unlock the true potential of this vibrant sector," said Renu Sharma, Member, Studded Jewellery Panel, GJEPC.

The session concluded with an active and engaging interaction between aspiring women entrepreneurs and GJEPC representatives. Participants discussed the challenges they face in exporting gems and jewellery, such as limited access to resources and financial constraints. GJEPC briefed them on various ways to navigate these challenges and assured them of continued support in addressing any future issues, reaffirming its commitment to empowering women in the industry.

