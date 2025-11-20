Women in Insurance India (WIIN) Launches India's First Industry-Focused Accelerator Program to Advance Equity, Innovation & Leadership

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Women in Insurance India (WIIN), a purpose-driven movement under the House of Grit Association, proudly announces the launch of the WIIN Accelerator Program, India's first dedicated accelerator designed exclusively to empower mid-career women professionals in the insurance sector.

The WIIN Accelerator launches at a crucial inflexion point for the insurance industry, where innovation, equity, and disruption converge, yet experienced women remain underrepresented at the helm. This program is an urgent, sector-defining intervention engineered exclusively for high-potential women at the 5-12 year career mark, a phase where talent is too often sidelined and industry progress compromised

Unlike any other, the 12-week, high-intensity virtual accelerator fuses live strategic workshops, immersive simulations, and real-world case immersions with self-paced mastery. Powered by a faculty roster that spans visionary business leaders, academic trailblazers, financial architects, and award-winning domain experts, the inaugural cohort draws thirty to forty standout professionals from across India's insurance ecosystem to become catalysts of change.

Beyond a curriculum, the program embeds six months of guided mentorship, access to proprietary leadership frameworks, and a future-proofed alumni network engineered for sustained visibility and continues to offer learning, reverse mentoring, and industry influence far past graduation. Crucially, WIIN Accelerator creates a launchpad for bold leadership, integrating personal well-being, financial independence, and future-forward skills, preparing women to lead transformative industry solutions and drive market breakthroughs amidst volatility and uncertainty.

With participants gaining cross-industry perspective, retention and promotion readiness, and organisations elevating their competitive edge and reputation for purposeful growth, the WIIN Accelerator marks not just a program but the beginning of an organised movement to redefine insurance, empowering women to claim the future right now.

Speaking about the launch, Soni Srivastava, Co-founder, Women in Insurance India, said, "The insurance sector has always been a story of resilience. Yet, as women reach mid-career, their presence fades from view. The WIIN Accelerator is building the space to nurture their potential, empower their growth, and create a lasting impact on the industry."

Co-founder Eima Azim added, "WIIN is committed to transforming the insurance industry by developing future-ready leaders. Through the Accelerator, we equip women with the skills, networks, and strategic mindset to drive measurable growth, lead with impact, and reshape the industry landscape with equity and excellence."

Acclaimed actor Shefali Shah, who shared her keynote message in support of the program, reflected on the deeper essence of empowerment, "Empowerment is not about changing who you are; it's rediscovering the strength, worth, and truth you've always held. When women embrace themselves fully and unapologetically, they unlock the greatest service they can offer: self-love that fuels resilience, authenticity, and real change."

The WIIN Accelerator Program is a transformative step in reshaping the future of the insurance industry, building leaders equipped to influence policy, strategy, innovation, and organisational culture. By championing equity-driven leadership and fostering an ecosystem of support, WIIN is enabling women to unlock opportunities, build influence, and cultivate meaningful, long-term impact across the sector.

About WIIN India:

Women in Insurance, India (WIIN), a dynamic movement born from the House of Grit Association, is radically transforming the insurance industry through uncompromising equity-driven leadership and inclusive innovation. Founded by visionary leaders, Soni Srivastava and Eima Azim, WIIN is on a mission to position insurance as the career of choice for women, empowering them at every stage through bold leadership frameworks, targeted mentorship, and strategic growth opportunities. The flagship WIIN Accelerator Program is a game-changing initiative that equips mid-career women professionals with the skills, networks, and confidence to lead boldly, drive innovation, and redefine the future trajectory of the insurance sector. WIIN is not just shaping leaders; it's reshaping an entire industry culture where women lead with purpose, influence, and lasting impact.

