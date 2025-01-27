Women Inspiring Network leads global dialogues at Davos 2025 During the World Economic Forum week

New Delhi [India], January 27 : The Women Inspiring Network (WIN) concluded an inspiring and impactful week at Davos 2025, from January 20 to 24, showcasing its commitment to advancing women's leadership and transforming global conversations.

According to WIN, with 70+ visionary women leaders from 15+ countries, WIN hosted over 10 thought-provoking panel discussions, amplifying the central theme of DavosCollaboration for the Intelligent Ageby creating a Confluence of Cultures.

The opening event, #WINLounge, set the tone for a dynamic week with key speakers including Cherie Blair, Smriti Zubin Irani, and Shobana Kamineni. The trio discussed the importance of gender equality, networking, and empowering women in the workforce.

Cherie Blair, CBE, KC, Founder, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women mentioned, "When we help each other and lift each other, the world becomes a better place. It is our duty to uplift and amplify the women who are underrepresented."

Smriti Zubin Irani, Founder & Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good, Gender Equity, and Equality (AGGGEE), stated, "Women in our country are yet to realise their full potential and networking gets to them. I am glad that you are doing this at the foothills of the Swiss Alps, networking can be leveraged by the privileged who have the money to reach the streets of Davos."

She added, "The true power and potential of networking will be actualized when women who are from challenging economic backgrounds have that opportunity. If you create that opportunity, that's your WIN."

Shobana Kamineni, Promoter Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and Executive Chairperson of Apollo Health Co. Ltd, expressed her gratitude to Women Inspiring Network for its incredible efforts in fostering impactful change. Reflecting on women in the workforce, she highlighted how many of us often take our roles for granted, but she feels fortunate to belong to an industry where women are well-represented, driving progress and making a tangible difference.

The week also saw diverse and rich panel discussions on topics like AI, innovation, sustainability, climate change, health, gender equity, and women leadership.

A standout session, Pioneering AI with Passion and Purpose, explored how AI is transforming industries like fintech and healthcare, driving efficiency and innovation. Other panels focused on the pressing need for female inclusion in the energy sector, the importance of women in financial decision-making, and the evolving landscape of generational wealth.

The #WINTalks session, held in partnership with Invest India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), featured Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary and industry leaders such as Shallu Jindal and Archna Vyas.

They addressed the vital role of women in driving India's workforce revolution, with Jayant Chaudhary highlighting the government's efforts to increase female participation in skill development initiatives through programs like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna and the Vishwakarma Scheme.

The WeLead Lounge by CII was another platform for dialogue, where women leaders, including Tetiana Petrukha, Clara Richter, and Vinita Jain, explored the power of networks and leadership in shaping the future.

Reflecting on WIN's role at Davos, Stuti Jalan, WIN Founder, said, "It is the era of collaborations and I am excited to bring these global women leaders on our platform, who joined our dynamic conversations at the #WINLounge during Davos 2025. The energy was electric, the ideas groundbreaking, and the collaborations unstoppable."

With over 700 registered attendees, including global leaders like Aditi Premji and Clara Tsao, WIN's presence at Davos 2025 was a remarkable showcase of the power of women leaders shaping the future of innovation, gender equity, and sustainability.

Looking ahead, WIN has set its sights on even bigger goals, with plans to expand to India, Cannes, and New York, continuing to inspire and create a lasting impact on the global stage.

