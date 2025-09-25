Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York

New Delhi [India], September 25 : The Women Inspiring Network (WIN) brought together global leaders during Climate Week New York 2025 alongside the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as the WIN Lounge emerged as a platform for conversations on sustainability, innovation, business and culture, as per a press release. The event, curated by WIN founder Stuti Jalan, hosted over 50 leaders from more than 20 countries.

The day began with a keynote session delivered by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as well as Minister of State for Education. He emphasised the importance of skilling for India's future workforce.

"The future of skills, technology, and industry is not a distant visionit is already here. What we need now is to prepare ourselves and harness this disruption for inclusive and sustainable growth. The Indian industry must take real ownership of skills development, co-creating from curriculum to protocols, so that together we can bridge the skill gap and empower India's workforce for the future. Platforms like the WIN Lounge are doing just thatcurating conversations that matter and creating spaces where ideas turn into action," he said.

Throughout the day, the WIN Lounge hosted 10 panel discussions on various issues, including clean energy, sustainability in culture, capital markets and climate action, plastic pollution in humans, gender and climate, women in wealth, and climate legacy.

The speaker list featured leaders from various sectors, including technology, finance, law, fashion, nonprofits, and academia. Among them were Karen Quintos, former CCO and CMO at Dell Technologies; Maggie Liu from Microsoft; Elizabeth Yee of the Rockefeller Foundation; Ajaita Shah of Frontier Markets; and Amanda Ellis from the ASU Global Futures Lab.

Reflecting on the Lounge, Stuti Jalan said, "Women Inspiring Network, WIN Lounge has become a platform where diverse global voices meet to create real solutions. From our inaugural WIN Lounges at Davos to Cannes, India, and now New York, we have completed the circuit, building bridges across continents. Shaping a sustainable future, we are optimistic that we will discover valuable new ways to improve and accelerate sustainability strategies and implementation. I acknowledge and express gratitude for the support from our partners, Pillsbury, Trend Micro, Frontier Markets and Masimo."

WIN also recorded special podcast episodes featuring Geetha Murali, CEO at Room to Read, and Kathy Diaz, Chief People Officer at Cognizant, to extend the discussions beyond the event.

Jalan further said, "We were privileged to kick start the WIN Lounge with Hon'ble Minister Jayant Chaudhary's fireside on India 2047: People Powering a Green Future. His vision for Viksit Bharat underscored how India's journey to 2047 can inspire global pathways toward a sustainable and inclusive future."

WIN also announced that its journey will continue to Horasis in Brazil, Newsweek in London, and Davos again in 2026.

