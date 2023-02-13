Women investing in women 2.0, an initiative by LJ University

Women investing in women 2.0 is an initiative by LJ University to sensitise and encourage women entrepreneurs and investors to come together and join hands as mentors ideators and investors. The Business Incubator, who came up with the second edition of their initiative, Women Investing in Women, on February 10 and February 11, 2023, to celebrate a world of gender equality and empowerment of girls and women. This is in accordance with one of the primary Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) included in the 2030 Agenda.

The organisations who are associated with us and are participating in this two-day event include Artha ventures, Billenium Divas, Cowe, ICAI Women Empowerment Committee, Evolv, Echai, Encubay Angel Network, Y FLO, FICCI FLO, GCCI Business Women Wing, Glocal, Goa Angel Network, CII - IWN, Indian Angel Network, LXME Neo Bank, Mahila Money, Mumbai Angels Network, Karnavati Club - Women Empowerment Committee, Letsventure, Tiewomen, Vwin, Women Empowerment Foundation, She United and Jito Angel Network.

Our media partners for Women Investing in Women 2.0 include Zee Media and Zee24Kalak, Newsreach, MyFM and Our Ahmedabad.

The event covers six major segments that are divided over the course of two days. The event began on February 10, 2023, with an Inauguration followed by a session called Mentor Mocktail. It is a mentoring session wherein mentorship from marketing, finance, technology, legal, IPR and other segments was facilitated in order to aid in scaling businesses. The event highlights were as follows: Women Idea + Mentor, 20 business ideas, 70 Mentors, 2 Days,

Mentor Mocktail was followed by The Power Dias segment. The Power Dias is a panel discussion event. Following #shetothem, the discussions revolved around three major points - Women in Technology, Women in Business, and Women in Creativity.

Point-to-Point was the first segment to be held on the second day of the event, i.e. on February 11, 2023. The segment is a talk show that includes women guest speakers. The profiles for the Point-to-Point segment are as follows: Aditi Handa, Dr Madhurita Gupta, Nidhi Goyal, Payal Pathak, Pranali Shah, Dr Sarika Sawhney, Shruti Chaturvedi, and Sneha Agarwal. Each speaker is allotted 15 minutes to talk about life, business, career, and everything else in between!

Other segments lined up for day 2 include Mentor Mocktail, Learn-to-Learn and the Spotlight Pitch. Learn-to-Learn consists of various micro workshops on topics revolving around women in different job roles, whereas The Spotlight Pitch will comprise 35 women investors. These investors will come aboard with a real risk-taking capacity of 5-50 lacs and listen to pitches from 10 participating women entrepreneurs with the aim of providing assistance and growth to women-led ventures and start-ups. Out of the 9 pitches 4 startups got an interest of offer for the investment demanded.

"Indian Startup ecosystem has evolved a lot over a period of time and today we have the 3rd highest number of startups and unicorns in the world. Still, the only missing part is the number of women-led startups and the number of women investors is less in proportion. Women investing in women 2.0 is an initiative by LJ University to sensitise and encourage women entrepreneurs and investors to come together and join hands as mentors ideators and investors" said Viral.

A Networking dinner was held at Karnavati Club which was attended by women entrepreneurs and women investors. The dinner was held with the aim of networking and informal knowledge sharing, it was a huge hit with all the attendees and was applauded by all.

The event was spread across 2 days and was attended by over 1000+ women from all walks of life.

