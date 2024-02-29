Women Leadership Circle's 'The Brand Called You' workshop ignites transformation for women leaders

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29: Women Leadership Circle (WLC), an organization dedicated to fostering female leadership and entrepreneurship, hosted an inspiring and transformative workshop titled "The Brand Called You" at the esteemed Sofitel Mumbai BKC on February 24th. Attended by prominent leaders across various industries, the event provided a platform for women to refine their personal brands and elevate their professional presence.

The workshop, curated to cater to each participant's individual needs, offered an immersive experience aimed at helping attendees achieve their unique goals and aspirations through effective personal branding strategies. Internationally acclaimed Professor Jamie Anderson, a four-time TEDx speaker renowned for his expertise in leadership and strategy, captivated the audience with his insights into personal branding and its crucial role in professional success and societal influence.

Jaya Mehrotra, Founder of Women Leadership Circle, expressed her satisfaction with the workshop's resounding success, stating, "'The Brand Called You' workshop epitomizes our commitment to nurturing women leaders and entrepreneurs by providing them with the tools and knowledge to refine their personal brands."

In collaboration with Emeritus the event featured a dynamic agenda designed to foster learning, reflection, and skill enhancement. Attendees actively participated in interactive sessions, stimulating discussions, and collaborative exercises aimed at refining their personal branding strategies and enhancing their professional presence. Through these activities, participants gained a comprehensive understanding of personal branding's broader significance, emphasizing its role in establishing credibility and fostering positive reputations.

Anshu Dhanuka, Learning Chair and Founding Member of Women Leadership Circle, highlighted the event's importance in nurturing leadership talent. "I am thrilled to witness the energy and enthusiasm that permeated the event. It was inspiring to see women leaders come together in such an intimate setting to refine their personal brands and support each other on their professional journey," she remarked.

Shilpa Bhagat, Co-creator and Advisory Board Member of Women Leadership Circle, added, "I am honored to have been part of an event that celebrates the achievements and potential of women leaders. Women Leadership Circle provides a supportive platform for women to thrive, and this event exemplified the power of collaboration and personal development."

With a limited number of attendees, the workshop offered a highly personalized experience, fostering deeper connections and providing individualized support. All participants had the opportunity to engage directly with speakers and facilitators, ensuring that the event was not only informative but also profoundly impactful on a personal level.

The success of the workshop underscores Women Leadership Circle's commitment to providing practical tools and resources for women leaders to excel in their respective fields. With generous support from 360 ONE, WLC continues to empower women to lead with confidence, purpose, and impact through effective personal branding.

