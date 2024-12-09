Women-led startups thriving across 600+ districts in India: Jitin Prasada

New Delhi, Dec 9 Startups led by women are thriving across more than 600 districts in India's tech ecosystem, said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Jitin Prasada.

Prasada stated that more than half of the startups in these districts are being led by women.

He said this while inaugurating the 4th edition of the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) at Bharat Mandapam.

This year’s theme, “Innovating Internet Governance for India”, highlights the nation’s commitment to leveraging the Internet for sustainable, inclusive, and equitable growth.

He also emphasised how government initiatives have reduced the digital divide, bringing technology to rural communities and enabling opportunities for all.

“Today, 95 per cent of our villages are linked to 3G-4G connectivity, and our startup ecosystem has reached over 600 districts, with more than half led by women,” Prasada said.

Prasada noted that the rapid strides that India took in digital transformation are a model for the world.

With over 1.4 billion citizens and nearly 1 billion Internet users, India has emerged as a vibrant digital economy, setting global benchmarks in innovation and inclusivity.

“India's transformative journey over the last decade, marked by successes like UPI, Aadhaar, and the Bharat Net project, serves as a model for other nations,” he said.

The MoS stressed the need for collective efforts to shape digital policies that reflect the values of equality, transparency, and sustainability, ensuring the Internet remains a force for good.

This includes the transformative role of artificial intelligence, the Minister said, while outlining the government’s vision to position India as a global leader in AI.

“Our vision is to make AI in India and make AI work for India as well as AI for all,” he stated.

The event, a vibrant platform for dialogue and action, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society to discuss the future of Internet governance.

--IANS

rvt/dan

