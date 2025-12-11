Womenpreneur Leadership Forum & Awards 2025 Illuminates Mumbai with Powerful Stories, Star Presence & Landmark Funding Announcement for Women Entrepreneurs

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: The Womenpreneur Leadership Forum & Awards 2025 lit up Mumbai with an extraordinary evening dedicated to celebrating women who are redefining leadership, innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship in India. Hosted by Womenpreneur India, led by Deepak Malik, and supported by Womenpreneur Middle East, founded by Vivek Malik, the event brought together 200+ influential founders, creators, leaders, investors, and media icons at Fairfield by Marriott, Mumbai.

The red carpet set the tone for a glamorous celebration, with dazzling appearances by Alankrita Sahai, Surbhi Chandna, Nyrraa Banerjee, Preeti Jhangiani, Jheel Mehta, Deiya Sindhi, Garima Goel, Karishma Raj Soni, Niharica Raizada, Sonyaa Ayodhya, and many more personalities who added star power and excitement to the evening.

One of the most significant highlights of the night came from Jeet Chandan, Managing Director of BizDateUp, who took the stage to announce an exclusive ₹50 crore fund dedicated entirely to supporting women-led startups in India. This landmark commitment was received with immense applause, marking a pivotal moment for women in the startup ecosystem and setting a new benchmark for inclusive investing.

The Forum also hosted two engaging and insightful panel discussions featuring some of India's most impactful women leaders:

Power Panelists Included:

* Vandana Sajnani Khattar - Award-winning actor, producer & entrepreneur

* Nivedita Basu - Veteran media producer & creative entrepreneur

* Mandana Karimi - Actor & wellness entrepreneur

* Anisha Anand - Co-founder, Aurum Foods & aviation industry leader

* Sneha Agarwal - Founder, Collective Hotels & hospitality disruptor

* Sukhmani Sadana - Acclaimed actor, writer & celebrity host

* Shreya Ghodawat - Global sustainability advocate & India Ambassador, Plant Based Treaty

* Pavitra Gandhi - Managing Partner, Magnanimous Group

* Tanya G Satish - Founder & CEO, Creed Entertainment and Co-founder, Ocean School India

Their conversations explored leadership, sustainability, innovation, digital transformation, creative entrepreneurship, and the future of women-led businesses. The panel sessions were dynamic, deeply reflective, and full of wisdom, resonating strongly with the entrepreneurial audience.

Inside the ceremony, the atmosphere was filled with inspiration as awardees shared personal stories of resilience, breakthrough achievements, and purpose-driven leadership. The event highlighted how women across industries, from technology to fashion, sustainability to entertainment, are transforming India's business landscape.

Deepak Malik, COO of Womenpreneur India, shared:

"Tonight was more than an awards ceremony; it was a milestone for India's women entrepreneurship ecosystem. From powerful conversations to Jeet Chandan's ₹50 crore fund announcement, the message is clear: women are not just participating in the growth story they are leading it."

Vivek Malik, Founder & CEO of Womenpreneur Middle East, added:

"Our goal is to build bridges across India and the Middle East, empowering women entrepreneurs globally. This event reinforces our mission to create opportunities, amplify voices, and support women who are shaping tomorrow."

The Womenpreneur Leadership Forum & Awards 2025 concluded with applause, celebration, and a renewed commitment to empowering women who build and lead with courage and innovation. With extensive media coverage and overwhelming participation, the event has cemented itself as one of India's most influential platforms for women in business and leadership.

