Wonder Becomes Octopus' First Omnichannel Payment Facilitator in Hong Kong, Advancing Hong Kong's Digital Payments Landscape

Hong Kong, June 10: Wonder, a leading payments and fintech platform in Hong Kong and APAC, is proud to announce a landmark partnership as the first omnichannel payment facilitator of Octopus Cards Limited ("Octopus") in Hong Kong. This strategic collaboration marks a new chapter in advancing Hong Kong's digital payment ecosystem, bringing Hong Kong's most recognised and widely used payment experience to merchants across various sectors with greater speed, flexibility, and efficiency.

This collaboration is part of both companies' broader strategies to seamlessly enable both offline and online Octopus acceptance directly via Wonder's payment terminal and digital platform. Effectively, merchants can enable Octopus alongside 30+ other payment methods via Wonder's streamlined KYC onboarding process and have all the funds settled to merchants directly via Wonder's platform. This empowers merchants of any size and of any industry to onboard faster, manage finances better and start accepting Octopus effortlessly.

Jason Ngan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wonder, said: "Becoming Octopus' first payment facilitator in Hong Kong marks a major milestone for Wonder and reflects our shared commitment to driving payment innovation and digital transformation across the city. Octopus is a trusted and indispensable part of Hong Kong's daily life. Since our strategic partnership began in early 2025, we have seen strong adoption momentum, and we look forward to working closely with Octopus to further expand acceptance and bring smarter, faster, and more effortless payment experiences to businesses and consumers in Hong Kong."

Tim Ying, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus, said: "Building a smarter Hong Kong is a collective effort. Our collaboration with Wonder will enhance our customers' payment experience across Octopus' extensive network of over 190,000 physical acceptance points and our growing online presence. Working closely with all ecosystem partners, our goal is to ensure every interaction between buyers and sellers is seamless, convenient, and secure."

About Octopus Cards Limited (Licence Number: SVF0001)

Operating under the Stored Value Facilities Licence, Octopus Cards Limited (OCL) provides innovative offline and online Octopus payment services to meet customers' diverse payment needs. Launched in 1997 by OCL, the Octopus system in Hong Kong is one of the world's leading and most extensively accepted contactless smartcard payment systems. Its aspiration is to bring diversity and inclusion in payment to customers of all facets of life.

Today, more than 24 million Octopus cards and products are in circulation; spanning businesses including public transport, parking, retail, self-help services, schools, and leisure facilities, and access control for residential and commercial buildings. There are more than 190,000 Octopus acceptance points in the market. Octopus' application has been extended to online and mobile payment arenas with services including Octopus on iPhone and Apple Watch, Octopus on Samsung Pay, Octopus on Huawei Pay, Octopus App, Octopus Wallet, Octopus Mastercard and UnionPay, bringing new payment experiences to customers.

The Octopus Group exports its unique experience and technology overseas, offering consultancy services across the world. The mission of OCL is simple: Making everyday life easier. For more information about OCL, please visit www.octopus.com.hk.

About Wonder

Wonder is a leading payments and FinTech platform for merchants in Hong Kong and Asia Pacific, enabling any merchant, from nano-businesses to multinational enterprises to pay and get paid effortlessly.

Wonder is Hong Kong's first fully digital omni-channel payments platform, allowing merchants to digitally complete KYC onboarding in minutes, open an account, accept payments, pay digitally, and manage transactions all from one single platform. Key products include Wonder App, Wonder Terminal, Wonder Dashboard, Wonder Card and Wonder Taxi.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Wonder completed a US$6 million Series A funding round in 2021 led by Hong Kong Telecom (HKT), and has offices in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Shenzhen, and Changsha.

Website: https://wonder.app

Contact:

Name: Wonder Inquiry

Email: inquiry@wonder.app

