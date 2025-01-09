NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Wonderful® Pistachios, the world's largest grower and processor of pistachios and distributor of California Pistachios, is celebrating the launch of California Pistachios' first international advertising campaign, "The Better Nut". This initiative communicates the nutritional benefits of California pistachios, aiming to increase category awareness and position them as a delicious, guilt-free and complete protein snack.

The campaign's centrepiece is a striking visual featuring an arm flexing its muscles crafted entirely of California pistachios in their vibrant green hue. This imagery will be showcased across billboards, unipoles, newspapers, and in-app promotions on Amazon. The messaging highlights California pistachios as a tasty and guilt-free snack boasting essential vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that promote well-being.

The Better Nut draws insights from a global study conducted by Wonderful Pistachios across ten countries, revealing a rising demand for healthier snacks and plant-based protein among urban Indians. Key findings include:

* 86% of consumers seek protein in their diets.

* 58% of India consumers perceive health to be more important than taste

* Nuts are the second most popular snack in India, with 86% of shoppers buying them and 66% of urban Indians snacking on pistachios.

The ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), recommended including nuts like pistachios as a healthy snack and an essential source of plant protein in a balanced diet. A serving of 28 grams of California pistachios contains 6 grams of protein, fibre, and unsaturated fats, making them ideal for mindful snacking.

Diana Salsa, Vice President of Marketing at Wonderful Pistachios, stated, "India is a dynamic and growing market with a deep appreciation for nutritious and versatile foods. With its rich culinary traditions and a rising focus on healthy lifestyles, The Better Nut offers an incredible opportunity for us to connect with consumers who value the quality, taste and benefits of incorporating pistachios into their daily diet. Over the last six years, pistachio consumption in India has doubled, driven by a growing awareness of these nuts' nutritional benefits."

The campaign is a collaboration between Wonderful Pistachios' in-house agency, Wonderful Agency, DDB Mudra for creative adaptation and PHD India, part of the Omnicom Media Group, for media execution.

Michael Perdigao, President of The Wonderful Agency, The Wonderful Company's in-house agency, commented, "The Better Nut campaign inspires us to see that making a healthy snack choice is simple. This new campaign uses clean and impactful visuals that make it easy to understand why pistachios are a smart snack for any time of day."

Harshada Menon and Siddhesh Khatavkar, Executive Creative Directors, DDB Mudra added, "We are excited to collaborate with California Pistachios on this campaign. Our strategy blends to adapt global brand consistency with local adaptation to resonate with Indian audience. In addition to the striking imagery created by TWC, our 3D installation of a giant pistachio will draw eyeballs to the powerful health benefits of pistachios."

The campaign will run for three weeks, targeting high-traffic locations across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Select billboard sites in these cities will feature the 3D installations of a giant pistachio to enhance engagement. The print advertisements will appear in a leading newspaper, while a customized Amazon storefront will elevate category visibility, featuring QR codes on creatives to streamline purchasing from leading brands in India offering California pistachios.

For more information about California Pistachios, visit www.californiapistachios.com.

California Pistachios are grown and distributed by The Wonderful Company, the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer located in California's Central Valley. California Pistachios are Non-GMO, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Sun-ripened in the moderate Mediterranean climate of California, these distinctively green nuts pack taste and contain antioxidants and over 30 different nutrients. California Pistachios in India are available under leading brands and private labels at retail outlets, grocery stores, and online platforms.

