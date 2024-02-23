Wondering which add-on to include when you buy car insurance online? Here's a list of must-haves

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 23: It might be convenient to buy car insurance online, but it can be hard to figure out which add-ons are right for you. To my fellow drivers: Do not be scared!

This blog makes things easier by giving you a well-thought-out list of must-have add-ons that you shouldn't miss. We've got you covered, whether your main concerns are safety for your money, avoiding trouble, or having peace of mind while driving.

So sit down and read on as we talk about the important add-ons that will make your experience with car insurance absolutely amazing.

Here are a few great add-ons you should consider in your policy:

Return to Invoice Cover:

"Return to Invoice (RTI) Cover" protects you financially in every way. It fills in the blanks left by regular insurance's depreciated payment by giving the owner the car's original invoice value if it is stolen or totalled. This amount includes the price you paid for it, any extras, and the registration fees.

NCB Protection Cover:

If you claim your car insurance, the "No Claim Bonus (NCB) Protection Cover" add-on will protect the NCB discounts you've earned. This makes sure that your premium savings are kept, gives you a financial benefit even if you have to file a claim, and encourages you to drive carefully.

Personal Accident Cover:

"Personal Accident Cover" protects the policyholder and any passengers financially if an accident causes injuries or death. It helps people get through hard times by giving them money for things like death, disability, or hospital bills.

Due to greater rider vulnerability, this is recommended when buying motorcycle insurance.

Zero Depreciation Cover:

Now, think of regular insurance as saying, "We'll help fix your car, but we won't pay the whole bill because your vehicle is old."

But Zero Depreciation Cover says, "Don't worry!" We'll pay for everything to get your vehicle in great shape, no matter how long you've had it."

Roadside Assistance Cover:

If your car breaks down while you are moving due to a flat tyre or some unknown reason, normal insurance might say, "You're on your own."

On the other hand, with Roadside Assistance Cover, you will quickly find a tow truck, jump-starting and even petrol delivery. For your car problems, it's like having an angel watch over you!

Daily Cash Allowance:

The Daily Cash Allowance, which is also sometimes called the Downtime Allowance, is a useful extra to have on your car insurance.

You get money every day from this add-on if your car needs to be fixed and has to stay at the workshop for a while. It's a small amount that can help with your transportation or unexpected costs while your car is being fixed.

Consumables Cover:

This add-on helps pay for things like engine oil, brake fluid, and nuts and bolts that are needed to fix your car, which are generally not covered. These are small but important parts that keep your car working well, and their cost will add up later.

Hospital Cash Cover:

Hospital Cash Cover is a backup plan to secure your savings through your car insurance. Adding this to your plan gives you extra money every day if you need to go to the hospital because of an accident that is covered.

It's not meant to pay for your big hospital bills but to help you with small daily costs while you're getting better.

Pick-up and Drop-off Service:

Drop-off and Pick-up Service is like making it easy to get in and out of your car. If you have this service, the network garage will come pick up your car, fix it, and then bring it back to you. It's like having a personal assistant for your car, which makes getting it fixed a lot easier and prioritises your convenience.

Conclusion:

With this, we conclude. Before you choose any of these add-ons, make sure it's required. If you have separate health insurance, getting hospital coverage may not make sense. And if you are not insuring a brand new one, zero depreciation is not something you'd want.

So learn about your needs and make an informed decision.

