Woods At Sasan presents "The Woods Night Out"

As the moonlight filters through the leaves, creating shadows full of mystery, adding a different texture and depth from day-time, the majestic Sasan Gir offers an incredible canvas to explore the thrill of the thick flora and fauna.

Experience the pull of adventure, beauty, abuzz with the chirp and roar of life as Woods At Sasan, a modern retreat in Sasan Gir Forest, presents "The Woods Night Out", the first-ever immersive night-time experience within the Sasan Gir Forest.

Soaking up the night sky and deep diving into the native habitat, "The Woods Night Out" is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that explores that which is lurking in the deep pools of shadows & lights and immerse in the history and beauty of the majestic Sasan Gir Forest.

This experience includes, among others, an hour-long gypsy ride as you explore the areas of wooded jungle and local settlements. It offers guests the unique experience of forest life after dark and a rare opportunity to spot elusive nocturnal animals with night-vision binoculars while the naturalists share deep stories of the forest.

Explore the thrill of the forest as the all-pervading quiet reveals the different soundscape of the night-time forest - the rustle of the bushes, the hoot of an owl or the roar of a lion in the distance. As the night transcends with this one-of-a-kind experience, indulge in the local delicacies of Sasan Gir.

With the pursuit of enabling destinations and creating sustainable built environments, Woods At Sasan, the flagship retreat by 1000 Island Hotels and Resorts curates meaningful explorations, with well-being as the undercurrent, fuelled with passion of coexisting with the jungle and its habitat.

A modern retreat inside the Sasan Gir forest in Gujarat, Woods At Sasan by 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts, is a biophilic paradise set among 16 acres of mango orchard and lush forest, our retreat offers best-in-class well-being programming through a slow, sustainable, nature-immersed lifestyle. Our retreat is a blend of pared-down and eco-conscious architecture designed to enhance interaction with nature and encourage self-exploration in a tranquil and serene atmosphere. With a focus on optimising natural energies and harmonising the physical and spiritual selves, we draw upon ancient Eastern knowledge systems and incorporate the practices of Ayurveda, yoga and meditation and sattvic nutrition along with nature expeditions and experiences into Pathways - curated well-being experiences guided by expert practitioners. With Nature and Birding trails and culture and culinary immersions, Woods At Sasan offer a Destination First approach that brings alive the world of Sasan Gir. We have pioneered a sustainable system of hospitality that's based on observation, active engagement, learning, implementation and design.

1000 Island Hotels & Resorts is a forward-thinking and creative hub which architects retreats that enable joy, well-being and thoughtfulness. We design hospitality with meaning and hope. Inspiring meaningful choices, living environments and a positive lifestyle for all.

With a pursuit of enabling destinations, 1000 Island Hotels and Resorts creates sustainable built environments and inclusive experiences to influence people all around us, across varied contexts. Fuelled by a passion to serve, our endeavour is a way of life.

