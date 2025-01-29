WordCamp Kolkata 2025: Empowering the WordPress Community Through Knowledge and Collaboration

ATK

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29: The City of Joy came alive with innovation and collaboration as WordCamp Kolkata 2025 unfolded at Viveka Tirtha, New Town Kolkata, on 18th January 2025 Organized by the vibrant Kolkata WordPress Community. The event brought together developers, designers, business owners, and WordPress enthusiasts to celebrate the power of open-source technology.

This year's WordCamp Kolkata was a melting pot of ideas, featuring insightful panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and engaging sessions designed to empower attendees with advanced knowledge and skills in WordPress.

A panel of five prominent WordPress developers and contributors discussed two of the most anticipated topics, "Difficulties faced in organizing WordPress events and how to overcome them" and "How and Why Contribute Back to WordPress." The panel delved into creating scalable, extendable solutions, offering actionable insights for businesses and developers aiming to future-proof their digital assets. Another notable discussion, "The Art of Community Building in Open Source," highlighted the significance of collaboration and inclusivity, inspiring new WordPress community members to actively participate in global initiatives.

Attendees also benefited from hands-on workshops, such as "Mastering Gutenberg Blocks: From Basics to Building Your Own" or "WordPress Core Contribution," which provided practical tips to enhance website performance, and making the platform more robust and useful.

Acknowledging the Backbone: Sponsors & Partner

The event was made possible by the generous contributions of sponsors, whose unwavering support underscores their commitment to the open-source community.

* Platinum Sponsors: WPBeginner, Jetpack, GoDaddy, Bluehost, WooCommerce, Spaceship, INNORAFT, and miniOrange.

* Silver Sponsors: ARCTWIST, Kinsta and BuddyX

* Bronze Sponsors: SEOPress

* Mini Sponsors: HOSTIWORLD

* Micro Sponsors: Arindam Mukherjee, BRICKSULTIMATE, Dimensions, Dream Line IT Solution, ForthFocus, hostcode, iB Arts, Invoice Crowd, NextCTL, Navneet Saraf, Qortechno, texort, and WebZemini

* Our Partners: Teamology, Wiki Kolkata, Tech Youniverse, TOASTMASTER INTERNATIONAL, MetaverseWP, WP Internet Echange

Their support ensured a seamless event experience, complete with expert speakers, networking opportunities, and valuable takeaways for all attendees.

With over 300 participants, WordCamp Kolkata 2025 emphasized the importance of community-driven learning and innovation. The organizing team made sure that the event stays interesting and smooth running with no WordPress code of conduct broken! This year the organizing team comprised of Subrata Sarkar, Tristup Ghosh, Ritika Roy, Manish Bhattacharya, Kingshuk Ghosh, Rahul Singh, Subhasis Chatterjee, Shanky Agarwal, Vishal Bhanja, Sudipto Roy, Craig Gomes, Anindya Saha, Soumili Dutta, Dipanjan Karmakar, Anupam Khatua, Robin Pal, Dipteshi Saha, Srijoni Sarkar, Aayush Srivastava, Andrea Mondal, Francis Alpin, Prince Kumar, Souptik Dutta, and Mohit Agarwal.

The team worked tirelessly for months, and especially on the big day, to ensure the quality of the event, engagement, networking opportunity, and safety measures in order to make the event an overall success.

At the end of the day, the growing engagement from both seasoned professionals and newcomers in the WordPress ecosystem truly flourished, and everyone enjoyed this day-long largest open source community-driven event in the city!

As the curtains close on WordCamp Kolkata 2025, the organizers extend heartfelt gratitude to the speakers, sponsors, volunteers, and attendees who made this event a resounding success. Plans are already underway for the next edition, promising even more opportunities to learn, connect, and grow.

For detailed coverage, sponsors, and speaker highlights, visit kolkata.wordcamp.org/2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor