Work in Sweden - Sweden's Leading Employers Seek Skilled Indian Professionals

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: Sweden, a global hub for innovation, sustainability, and equality, is opening new doors for experienced Indian professionals seeking international career growth. To strengthen professional exchange, the Embassy of Sweden in India, in partnership with Region Gothenburg, the Swedish Institute, and Business Sweden, is organizing a career event in Bengaluru on November 19, 2025. The event will showcase opportunities for highly qualified IT and engineering professionals in Sweden's thriving technology ecosystem.

The event will bring together representatives from Move to Gothenburg and International House Gothenburg, along with two of Sweden's leading employers including Volvo Group, a global technology leader in mobility and industrial solutions, and Coretura, a joint venture between Volvo and Daimler focused on accelerating Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) development. Open to professionals with a minimum of three years of experience in Computer Science, IT, Cybersecurity, and Engineering, the event will offer one-on-one interactions with Swedish companies and representatives from Swedish authorities and the Gothenburg region.

Participants will also have a chance to explore career opportunities in areas such as Embedded Software, Software and Systems Architecture, Android Platform Architecture, Cybersecurity, Functional Safety, Hardware Architecture, Component Ownership, and Verification-ADAS, directly engaging with Swedish employers actively hiring for these roles.

Sweden is home to a vibrant Indian diaspora of over 70,000 professionals working across higher education, ICT, and advanced industry. The country continues to benefit from the skills, expertise, and innovation-driven mindset that Indian professionals bring to its growing economy.

Speaking about the event, Sweden's Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff, said, "Sweden offers space to grow both professionally and personally. With its culture of innovation, equality, and sustainability, Sweden provides an open and supportive environment where people can advance their careers while enjoying a high quality of life. This exclusive career event presents an opportunity for qualified Indian professionals who are eager to grow their careers and contribute to Sweden's advanced technology and engineering sectors."

Highlighting the significance of this talent engagement, Niklas, Head of Move to Gothenburg, said, "This career event is important for Move to Gothenburg in our search for talent, joining brilliant minds from around the world in Gothenburg and West Sweden creating the future together. West Sweden and Gothenburg is one of the leading areas for innovation in Europe and home to global companies like Volvo Group, fast growing companies like Coretura, world-class universities and thriving start-ups, all helping to create a sustainable future. We are looking forward to meeting skilled professionals and presenting both career opportunities and the way of life in our region."

Adding to this, Rupa Thakrar Bagoon, Market Manager at Business Sweden Bangalore, said, "At Business Sweden, our mission is to help Swedish companies grow global sales and international companies invest in Sweden. Through initiatives like Work in Sweden, we support Swedish employers in identifying top talent while fostering collaboration that strengthens Sweden's competitiveness on the global stage. India is home to exceptional professionals and a rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem, a perfect match for Sweden's values of openness, sustainability, and technological advancement."

Highlighting the growing collaboration between the two nations, Lisa Nyman, Project Manager for International Talent Attraction at the Swedish Institute, noted, "India and Sweden share a strong foundation in innovation and technology. As Sweden continues to drive digital transformation and sustainable growth, there is a growing opportunity for Indian tech talent to contribute and co-create next-generation solutions that benefit both our economies and the planet."

Sheeba, Business Developer at International House Gothenburg, added,"International House Gothenburg is delighted to take part in this initiative. As a welcome hub for international professionals and their families, we support newcomers to make a smooth transition to life in Sweden. From understanding Swedish culture and advancing their careers to engaging with the local community, our mission is to offer a warm welcome to the wonderful city of Gothenburg, a place where international professionals can truly thrive and grow. This event is a wonderful opportunity to connect with skilled professionals from India and introduce them to the supportive ecosystem that awaits them here in Gothenburg."

Sweden has emerged as one of the most attractive destinations for skilled professionals seeking purposeful careers and a balanced lifestyle. Renowned for its culture of innovation, sustainability, and equality, the country offers an environment where talent thrives and ideas translate into real-world impact. Backed by a dynamic technology and engineering ecosystem, Sweden continues to open new pathways for global professionals who aspire to contribute to meaningful and future-driven work.

