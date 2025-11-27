Work in Sweden Talent Fair in Bengaluru Draws Exceptional Interest from Skilled Indian Professionals

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: The Work in Sweden Bengaluru Talent Fair, organized by the Embassy of Sweden in India in collaboration with Region Gothenburg, the Swedish Institute, and Business Sweden, saw an impressive response from high skilled professionals. The event drew almost 200 experienced IT and engineering professionals, indicating a clear surge in interest from Indian talent eager to join Sweden's thriving innovation driven workforce.

The talent fair witnessed strong participation from mid to senior level professionals, with participants possessing expertise in high-demand domains such as Software Engineering, Embedded Systems, Android Platform Architecture, Cybersecurity, Functional Safety, Hardware Architecture, and ADAS Verification.

Participants appreciated the exclusive opportunity to understand Sweden's culture of innovation, sustainable living, and future-driven work environment. Many expressed interest in opportunities in advanced mobility, electrification, software-defined vehicles, and emerging technologies, and showed openness to exploring career prospects in Gothenburg and West Sweden.

Ludvig Foghammar, Head of the Section for Trade, Promotion and Economic Affairs at the Embassy of Sweden in India, and Rupa Thakrar Bagoon, Market Manager at Business Sweden, briefed participants on life and work in Sweden, key growth sectors, and actively hiring companies.

Speaking about the event, Ludvig Foghammar said, "The strong interest in Sweden as a destination for work that we witnessed reflects the growing partnership between Sweden and India in fostering innovation, skills exchange, and sustainable growth. Indian young professionals gain valuable exposure and new perspectives by working with Swedish companies. After acquiring skills and experience, some professionals return to India, bringing back valuable knowledge and contributing to the country's growth, while those who choose to stay in Sweden become strong bridges between our two nations.

Sweden offers a robust ecosystem to innovate and grow, along with a healthy work-life balance, including generous paternity leave, free education, and high-quality healthcare, making it an attractive destination for professionals seeking both career advancement and quality of life."

Niklas Delersjo, Head of Move to Gothenburg, shared insights on the region's innovation landscape, while Sheeba Alakkal, Talent Advisor at International House Gothenburg, outlined the support available for a smooth soft landing.

"The success of the Bengaluru Talent Fair underlines Sweden's growing appeal as a global destination for high skill-based jobs, a balanced lifestyle, and a future-facing tech ecosystem. As Sweden continues to prioritise digital transformation, green technologies, and advanced engineering, initiatives like Work in Sweden are becoming critical platforms for talent mobility and global collaboration.

Sweden, especially Gothenburg, has benefited from the contribution of talented and highly qualified Indian professionals, whose expertise continues to strengthen our innovation landscape and support growth across key industries," said Niklas Delersjo,

Dr. Ranjith TP from Volvo Group presented an overview of emerging talent opportunities, while Johan Lunden, CEO of Coretura, offered an in-depth perspective on advancements in software defined vehicle innovation.

Sweden attracts international talent from across the globe, with India emerging as one of its most significant partners in talent mobility. In 2023, around 8,300 individuals migrated to Sweden for work, the majority originating from Asia, followed by Europe outside the EU and Nordic countries. Notably, highly skilled professionals from India formed the largest group, accounting for 27% of all highly skilled labour migrants that year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor