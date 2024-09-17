Work & Wellness: NCRB Advocates Yoga for a Balanced Life

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 17: In today's fast-paced world, maintaining a work-life balance has become more important than ever. For professionals in demanding fields like law enforcement, managing stress and staying physically and mentally healthy is crucial. This is where the practice of Yoga comes into play, offering a holistic approach to well-being.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), under the guidance of IPS officer, Vivek Gogia, actively promotes Yoga to promote mental clarity and physical health among its officers and staff. Yoga practices such as Surya Namaskar, Pranayama, and meditation are integrated into their routines, providing a valuable tool for enhancing resilience and balance in their high-pressure roles. NCRB also celebrates Yoga Day with energy and enthusiasm.

NCRB Director Vivek Gogia, IPS, emphasised, "In our line of work, where the demands and pressures are significant, maintaining a balance between our professional and personal lives is essential. Yoga provides a valuable tool for enhancing our mental resilience and physical health, allowing us to perform our duties with renewed energy and focus. By integrating these practices into our daily lives, and through our annual Yoga Day celebrations, we not only improve our well-being but also strengthen our commitment to serving the public effectively."

This emphasis by Vivek Gogia, IPS of 1991 Batch, on wellness aids NCRB in its mission of safeguarding society. The bureau continues to advance its efforts to enhance crime analysis and public safety through innovative technologies. With projects like the National Database of Sexual Offenders (NDSO), Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), and the Integrated Monitoring of Crime and Criminal Activities (IMCCA), NCRB is at the forefront of crime management and investigation.

Under the guidance of NCRB Director IPS Vivek Gogia, the commitment of the NCRB to both personal well-being and public safety is a testament to the importance the organisation places on a balanced approach in both personal and professional spheres. In a world where stress is a constant, Yoga offers a pathway to harmony, while institutions like the NCRB work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the nation, providing a sense of reassurance and security to the public. Vivek Gogia belongs to the 1991 batch of the AGMUT cadre.

