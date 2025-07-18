Workations, Bleisure & Bespoke Stays: How Vivanta Stays Is Tapping Into Travel’s Biggest Trends

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: In the evolving landscape of Indian travel, Vivanta Stays has emerged as a powerful new-age brand that perfectly captures the needs of modern travellers offering curated luxury, privacy, and authentic local experiences through its exclusive villa portfolio.

With travellers steadily moving away from cookie-cutter hotel rooms in search of more immersive and flexible getaways, luxury villas and homestays have become the new definition of comfort and sophistication. And Vivanta Stays is leading this transformation, providing guests with personalised escapes across India's most desirable destinations — from coastal hideaways to hilltop retreats.

From a Passion Project to a National Hospitality Force

What began as a small villa-rental idea is now a full-fledged hospitality brand with over 400+ properties, operating across 20+ Indian locations, including:

•Goa

•Alibaug

•Lonavala

•Igatpuri

•Karjat

•Panchgani

•Mahabaleshwar

•Nashik

•Pawna

•Coorg

•Wayanad

•Chikmagalur

•Rishikesh

•Manali

•Udaipur

•Bangalore

•Pune

•Delhi NCR

•Mumbai

•Coonoor

And the brand is just getting started.

Backed by Bajaj Auto, Vivanta Stays brings the credibility of a corporate-backed brand with the charm of a boutique experience provider. It has already hosted over 1,00,000 happy guests, with families, couples, influencers, and corporates choosing Vivanta for getaways that are as indulgent as they are meaningful.

Luxury Reimagined for the Post-Pandemic Traveller

Post-COVID, Indian travellers have become more experience-driven. They no longer just seek amenities—they seek meaning. Whether it's a work-from-the-villa escape, a digital detox with friends, or a destination celebration, Vivanta Stays delivers with seamless service, deep local integration, and aesthetic properties that feel like a home and a resort in one.

The new luxury is privacy, personalization, and purpose. Vivanta's villas offer:

•Private pools and garden decks

•Gourmet meals prepared by in-villa chefs

•Pet-friendly options

•Bonfire nights, candlelit dinners, and local performances

•In-villa spa services and wellness sessions

•Concierge teams for customised experiences

•Full-time caretakers and trained staff for each property

Bleisure and Workation Trends Done Right

With the rise of remote work and hybrid corporate cultures, Vivanta Stays has seen a surge in workation and offsite bookings. Corporate teams now choose villas for their retreats, product launches, and team bonding — blending business and leisure in tranquil, focused settings.

Each villa is equipped with strong Wi-Fi, dedicated breakout areas, and full-meal services, allowing work-life balance to seamlessly unfold.

Supporting Local, Celebrating Culture

Vivanta collaborates with local chefs, artisans, and wellness experts across India. Guests can enjoy:

•Traditional Maharashtrian thalis in Alibaug

•Farm-to-table dining in Pawna

•Coastal curries in Goa

•Live BBQ or pizza stations for celebrations

•Yoga and Ayurvedic massages in Coonoor or Coorg

•Locally sourced welcome drinks like sol kadhi and kokum juice

Not only does this elevate the guest experience, but it also strengthens local economies and promotes sustainable travel.

Made for Every Kind of Guest

Whether it's a milestone birthday, a pre-wedding celebration, a weekend with friends, or a solo artist's retreat — Vivanta Stays is for everyone who wants more from their travel.

The majority of their guests fall in the 27–45 age bracket, largely from India's metro cities, who value:

•Aesthetic spaces

•Flexible check-ins

•Instagrammable moments

•Personalised service

Vivanta's concierge ensures no two stays are the same — each booking comes with handpicked recommendations, welcome surprises, and bespoke experiences.

What's Next for Vivanta Stays?

With momentum on its side, Vivanta is preparing to expand into Southeast Asia and the Middle East — tapping into the growing demand for group travel and premium private villas in international markets. Their mission remains clear: to redefine luxury through curated simplicity.

“People no longer want to be served in sterile hotel settings,” says a Vivanta team lead. “They want candlelit dinners under the stars, barbecues with friends, yoga by the pool, and service that feels like family. That's what Vivanta brings.”

Quick Highlights

•550+ verified luxury villas

•1,00,000+ happy guests

•20+ destinations across India

•Backed by Bajaj Auto

•Fully serviced with in-villa chefs, attendants, and concierge

•Pet-friendly, workation-ready, and celebration-focused

•Transparent pricing and GST-compliant billing

•24×7 guest support

