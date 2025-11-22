'Worker-centric, progressive': 14 national unions back new labour codes

New Delhi, Nov 22 The Confederation of Central Trade Unions (CONCENT), a joint platform of 14 national labour organisations, has extended strong support to the Union Government’s newly notified Labour Codes, calling them a “historic and progressive transformation” beneficial to nearly 40 crore unorganised workers.

In a detailed joint statement, CONCENT said the four Labour Codes replace “fragmented, outdated colonial-era laws” with a unified, transparent and worker-centric framework aligned with the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The unions praised the “universalisation of social security” as a landmark achievement, noting that unorganised labourers, gig and platform workers, migrant workers and those in informal sectors will now receive statutory social protection, including “ESIC-type healthcare, pension-linked benefits, disability assistance and maternity protection.”

They also highlighted reforms such as mandatory written appointment letters, legally enforceable minimum wages, expansion of digital wage systems and stronger safety standards, including annual health check-ups and workplace safety committees.

The unions claimed these measures enhance worker dignity, reduce exploitation and promote industrial harmony. Appealing for public awareness, CONCENT urged all constituents to “tell the reality to the working class” and organise meetings, marches and conventions in support of the Labour Codes.

Leaders from BMS, NFITU, TUCC, HMKP, INTUC, NLO, FFR, AIBEU, ESCI, HMKU, KLU, NFFW, BRMGSU and FSUI signed the statement.

The establishment of the new Labour Codes marks a transformative step in India’s labour landscape -- one that balances the welfare of workers with the efficiency of enterprises, the government data showed on Friday.

The four Labour Codes include the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

The historic reform streamlines compliance, modernises outdated provisions, and creates a simplified, efficient framework that promotes ease of doing business while safeguarding workers’ rights and welfare.

The empowerment of labour forms the cornerstone of an empowered, prosperous, and Aatmanirbhar India.

