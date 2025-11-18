Workers' Rights at the Fore: TUCC's 12th National Conference Charts Future Roadmap

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 18: The Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) held its 12th National Conference in New Delhi from November 15 to 17, 2025, bringing together more than 300 delegates from 22 states and union territories. The three-day conference adopted several key resolutions aimed at strengthening labour rights and improving working conditions across a broad spectrum of sectors.

The conference commenced with the garlanding of a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, followed by the felicitation of the chief guests and Central Secretariat members. Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) President Shri Hiranmay Pandya addressed the inaugural session, praising TUCC's longstanding role in championing workers' rights. Shri Rajiv Chikara of the All India Manufacturers' Organisation (AIMO) proposed collaborative efforts with TUCC to address pressing labour issues.

FICCI-CMSME President Shri Sanjay Bhatia acknowledged TUCC's contributions to policy-making and noted that differences arising during tripartite discussions must be viewed in the larger context of shared goals for workers' welfare. Shri Vineet Nahata of the PHD Chamber of Commerce echoed this sentiment, emphasising the importance of deliberation and consensus-building in shaping policies for the nation's workforce.

National General Secretary Shri S. P. Tiwari expressed gratitude to the guests for their support and commitment to advancing the interests of workers in both organised and unorganised sectors.

The delegate session began with the election of a five-member Praesidium comprising Shri Hansraj Akela, Shri Syed Ghulam Rasool Geelani, Shri Kattah Ramaiyah, Shri T. Anand Murugan and Smt. Anita Juneja. A condolence resolution, moved by Shri Geelani, was adopted with a minute's silence. National President Shri Hansraj Akela delivered his Presidential Address, setting the direction for deliberations that followed.

An Assamese Bihu dance performance on the opening day underscored the cultural inclusivity of the event. Delegates later reviewed national and international reports, including the General Secretary's Report presented by Shri Tiwari.

On 16 November, sector-specific discussions highlighted the concerns of construction workers, domestic workers, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, as well as issues related to minimum wages and social security in the informal sector. Delegates representing affiliated unions from railways, jute, tea, fisheries, defence and contractual employment also presented sectoral challenges.

On the concluding day, delegates adopted a Constitutional Amendment to change the TUCC flag to the tricolour. Shri Tiwari delivered detailed responses following a seven-hour discussion on national, international and organisational reports. Special resolutions were adopted, committee elections were held, and a vision document for the coming term was approved.

Shri Hansraj Akela was re-elected National President for a fourth consecutive term, while Shri S. P. Tiwari was elected National General Secretary for a sixth term. Shri Ramendra Kumar was elected Deputy General Secretary.

The conference also featured a special seminar on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, addressed by researcher Shri Jayant Verma and Shri S. P. Tiwari. The proceedings concluded with the national anthem and spirited chants of "Inquilab Zindabad."

