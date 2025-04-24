Working to cut logistics costs to spur growth in economy: Centre

New Delhi, April 24 The government is working to further reduce regulatory issues, and discussions are underway to make the PM Gati Shakti more accessible to the private sector to reduce logistics costs, a senior official of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said on Thursday.

Addressing a national conference on logistics and warehousing by ASSOCHAM, DPIIT's Joint Secretary Pankaj Kumar said: "It is important for any project to not get stuck in a silo, but become connected with other projects in the area to form an integrated logistic project. The DPIIT is doing its bit, and we expect all stakeholders to contribute equally so that a safe and secure environment for businesses is created, and the country continues its growth journey."

He said that the government is actively addressing the complexities involved, recognising that lasting solutions require collaborative efforts across ministries and departments.

The PM Gati Shakti and National Logistics Policy has been launched, and efforts are ongoing to reduce the logistics cost through E-Logs platform. There are several other initiatives being taken to enhance ease of doing business, deregulation and attract more investments, he said.

"However, the government alone cannot achieve the targeted goals. Every stakeholder, including the industry and business community, must participate to further boost the logistics sector in the country," he added.

In his special address at the conference, Ministry of Railways' Executive Director Surendra Kumar Ahirwar said: "The Ministry of Railways has launched three major programmes to develop connectivity for the ports in form of rail Sagar, enhancing the network capacity of the railway infrastructure in form of high-density network projects and the Energy, Mineral, and Cement Corridor. A major program will be implemented during the next three years or four years, which will help in enhancing the rail infrastructure capacity, network capacity and address last-mile connectivity to major logistics hubs in the country."

Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority Chairperson Anita Praveen highlighted India’s progress in logistics and warehousing. "The Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority is focused on development rather than on regulation. The process of warehouse licensing is being streamlined and expedited to ensure faster approvals and greater ease of doing business."

In his address, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Vice Chancellor, Manoj Choudhary, said: "The road to Viksit Bharat is many things, with each one based on logistics. If we have to become a Viksit Bharat on the basis of increasing our manufacturing capabilities, logistics is the only way. Logistical efficiency also helps control domestic inflation and helps export competitiveness as well."

ASSOCHAM's Warehousing and Logistics Council Chairman, Anshul Singhal, highlighted that warehousing is a core pillar of the ecosystem, which is undergoing a transformation of its own. What was once seen as a peripheral activity is today a strategic lever in supply chain planning, enabled by technology, responsive to demand, and deeply integrated with consumption markets.

