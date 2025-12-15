Workshop - 2 of the EU Green Deal Awareness Series Concludes Successfully in Panipat

NewsVoir

Panipat (Haryana) [India], December 15: The second workshop under the EU Green Deal Awareness Series, organised as part of the SWITCH-Asia Green Threads Project, concluded successfully at Days Hotel, Panipat. The session brought together MSMEs from Panipat and Amroha for an in-depth understanding of evolving European Union sustainability expectations and their implications for India's textile and home furnishing exporters. The workshop is jointly executed by the Foundation for MSME Clusters (FMC), Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), Friedrich-Naumann-Foundation, SIDBI, and Copenhagen Business School.

The event opened with remarks from Mr. Mukesh Gulati, Executive Director, FMC, who emphasised the urgency for MSMEs to align with global sustainability norms. "Sustainable fashion presents a Rs. 9-lakh-crore opportunity in the coming years, an opportunity that Panipat can easily tap into because of its immense potential. To build a collaborative ecosystem, we need strong linkages, partnerships, and cooperation from Panipat's MSMEs so we can support each other. These projects are essential because sustainable fashion will soon become the norm. Understanding the CO₂ emissions of each garment and establishing traceability mechanisms will be critical. The European Union's Green Deal is both a challenge and a tremendous opportunity. Our early preparedness will determine how strongly our MSMEs can compete in global markets."

Ms. Harshitha Venati, Senior Impact Programme Manager, (GFA) provided a recap of Workshop #1, covering Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) and Digital Product Passports (DPPs). She then followed with an insightful presentation on the EU Waste Shipment Regulation (WSR) and its potential implications for India's textile exporters.

"Panipat has to ensure that there is traceability and visibility in their business processes and procurement to build trust with their EU partners," she noted.

Mr. Bishesh Rajput (FMC) facilitated the workshop activity and led an open discussion where MSMEs expressed interest in more hands-on, cluster-specific sessions and smaller, focused group workshops.

Rajat Batra, Chief Executive Officer of Stenum Asia, delivered an insightful introduction to Resource Efficiency Solutions for Sustainable Production, highlighting practical approaches that MSMEs can adopt to enhance environmental performance and operational efficiency.

The formal closing remarks were delivered by Mr. Vinod Dhamija, President, Haryana Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Panipat, who highlighted the importance of proactive compliance. "Emerging EU regulations are reshaping global trade. Panipat's MSMEs must prepare collectively to safeguard and strengthen their export competitiveness, by following the compliance and the chemical which is going banned is good for us and our future generation too," he stated.

Dignitaries who attended the workshop included:

* Mr. Anil Mittal, Secretary, Haryana Carpet Manufacturers Association

* Parvinder kadiyan, Chairman, GATS Association

Their presence underscored the shared commitment of industry leaders to guiding MSMEs through sustainability-driven market transitions. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Abhishek Naga (FMC), DGM, FMC who appreciated the active participation and reaffirmed FMC's commitment to supporting the textile ecosystem on its sustainability and compliance journey.

The Green Threads Project, supported by the EU SWITCH-Asia Programme, aims to accelerate the transition of India's textile and apparel sector toward more sustainable, circular, and resource-efficient production practices. As global markets - especially the European Union - tighten sustainability regulations, MSMEs face rising pressure to demonstrate compliance, transparency, and environmental responsibility across their supply chains.

The project focuses on capacity building, policy dialogue, awareness creation, and technical support for MSMEs to help them:

* Understand upcoming EU regulations such as ESPR, DPPs, and WSR

* Improve circularity practices, waste management, and product design

* Strengthen competitiveness in global markets

* Build long-term resilience through sustainable business models

The Foundation for MSME Clusters (FMC) is implementing the project in India to ensure that MSME clusters - especially in textile hubs like Panipat and Amroha - are not left behind in the global shift toward greener manufacturing. FMC's involvement reflects its long-standing commitment to helping MSMEs adopt better practices, access new opportunities, and remain globally competitive.

Foundation for MSME Clusters (FMC), a leading non-governmental, not-for-profit public charitable trust, established in India in 2005. FMC has made remarkable strides in fostering sustainable livelihoods and environmental progress through our innovative cluster development approach. Our work spans more than 300 MSME clusters, supporting over 100,000 artisanal and industrial units, ranging from household operations to medium-sized production entities. As an empanelled Nodal Agency with the Ministries of MSMEs and Rural Development, FMC extends support to prominent schemes like SFURTI, and is also providing technical, research, and evaluation support to various organizations such as SIDBI & KVIC. FMC has implemented multiple projects on environment and livelihoods with support from agencies like NABARD, UNIDO, UNDP, EU, ADB, and major corporates such as Cisco, Mahindra Finance, HCL, Yes Bank, and Hindalco.

For more information, please visit website fmc.org.in.

