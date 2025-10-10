Workshop for Strategizing Greater Utilization of AAMs' Services

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 10: The Centre for Healthcare at IIM Udaipur, Basic HealthCare Services, and the Medical and Health Department, Salumber district, Rajasthan, jointly organised a workshop for the EQUIP-HWCs project on October 8, 2025. The event brought together key representatives from Salumber district, including the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Mahendra Parmar, Block Medical Officers, and other officials from the district and block administration.

EQUIP-HWCs is a National Health Research Priority project under the aegis of ICMR. This three-year implementation research aims to strengthen Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs (AAMs) by co-developing and refining strategy and the Model for delivering 12 Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) services. It identifies systemic opportunitiesranging from infrastructure, training, governance and service qualityto make AAMs fully functional within existing resources and attract greater utilization of services.

In the first session of the workshop, the IIM Udaipur research team presented findings from the baseline survey conducted over the past six months. The presentation covered the current status of 12 health services being provided at Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs, as well as insights into community awareness and utilization of these services.

Based on the findings and discussions, the second session involved group work by district and block-level officials, members of the IIM Udaipur project team, and representatives from BHS Udaipur. Together, they developed a prioritized action plan outlining activities to strengthen Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs in the district over the next 4-5 months.

The implementation of this action plan will be carried out under the guidance of the District Collector, Salumber, in the coming month.

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2025 for the 7th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2026, IIM Udaipur continues to maintain its listing for the 7th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

