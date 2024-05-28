Workshop held for over 220 Sanchar Mitras from around 20 states, UTs

New Delhi [India], May 28 : The Department of Telecommunications in collaboration with National Telecommunications Institute, Ghaziabad (NTIPRIT) on Tuesday conducted an awareness workshop for Sanchar Mitras, with the programme seeking to establish a bridge between the DoT and citizens, fostering a collaborative approach towards telecom issues.

Under Sanchar Mitra programme, students are engaged as volunteers to empower citizens with respect to their safe and smooth journey in digital world, by raising awareness about various citizen centric services of Department and dangers of cyber fraud.

An official release said that the Sanchar Mitras were selected from the students of the prestigious educational institutions which are housing 100 5G Use Case Labs. Over 250 Sanchar Mitras - the student volunteers - have been selected across India.

Madhu Arora, Member (T), Digital Communication Commission, interacted with Sanchar Mitras during the inauguration of the workshop.

"Telecommunications play a vital role in today's digital world. It is imperative that the citizens are aware of today's digital trends and developments. Sanchar Mitra is a steppingstone of our efforts to raise awareness and empower citizens."

She further described them as 'agents of change' in society, helping bridge the gap between Department's initiatives and the citizens these initiatives intend to serve, particularly in remote areas where access to information is limited.

The Member (T) spoke on the importance of two-way communication with focus on Sanchar Mitra as a feedback mechanism, relaying valuable insights regarding challenges faced by citizens to DoT to help department form better strategies.

She urged them to make use of this unique platform to unlock future opportunities in telecom and related fields.

The senior official lauded the efforts of DoT to ensure citizen safety in times of natural disasters and through innovative solutions like Sanchar Saathi.

India's technological manufacturing prowess was also highlighted with the milestone of creating an 4G & 5G indigenous stack appreciated during the workshop.

Deb Kumar Chakraborti, Director General, NTIPRIT, emphasised on the role of Sanchar Mitra in bridging the communication gap between citizens and DoT.

The workshop organized by NTIPRIT for Sanchar Mitra acted as an induction programme, enhancing the capacity/understanding and effectiveness of volunteers. Aimed at the holistic awareness of telecom issues, the interactive workshop focussed on communication skills and provided an overview-cum-demonstration of key citizen-centric services, the release said.

Sanchar Mitras are students identified from universities to whom 100 5G use case labs have been awarded. This spreads over educational institutions across 28 states and 4 UTs.

The Sanchar Mitra programme aims to enhance mobile users' security; clarity on radiation myths; raise awareness about DoT's initiatives and prevent mobile-related fraud.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor