World Achievers Summit and Awards-2024 Held at Constitution Club of India, Delhi Hosted by ISRHE

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 22: The prestigious World Education Summit and Awards were held today at the Constitution Club of India, Delhi. The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including the Chief Guest, Rajiv Shukla, Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha and Vice President of BCCI, and the Guest of Honour, Rakesh Mishra, President of the Ghaziabad Cricket Association and Chairman of RPL Industries. The ceremony was further honored by the presence of Chief Guest Sunil Sharma, Cabinet Minister of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

The event also featured the Guest of Honour Sangh Priya Bhante Rahul and Sangsoi Koo, who joined the stage alongside other dignitaries. The summit celebrated the achievements of 65 awardees from various states, who were felicitated by the esteemed Chief Guests and Guests of Honour.

Organized by the Institute for Social Reform and Higher Education (ISRHE) Charitable Trust, registered under NITI Aayog's NGO Darpan, Government of India, the award ceremony underscored the Trust's commitment to educational excellence and social reform.

ISRHE President Dr Atul Sharma, Secretary Reshu Gupta, Treasurer Gauri Sharma, and members Geet Sharma and Om Sharma shared the stage with the guests, contributing to the ceremony's success. Dr Anil Rajput, OSD, Higher Education Department and Educationist at the Rastriya Ucchtar Siksha Abhiyan, Government of Madhya Pradesh, was also present as a distinguished guest.

List of Awardees: Axis Institute of Pharmacy, Hathipur, Kanpur; Country Holidays Travel India Private Limited, Noida; Rajan Gupta (Make it Happen Solutions); Axis Institute of Higher Education, Kanpur; Dr Regeena Jeppiaar Murali; Prof P. L. Joshi; Dr Rajib Kumar Das; Dr Ritu Sharma; Miss Rode Karcho; Alok Kumar; Dr Rasheedul Haque; Pankaj Jain; Elom Pangkom; Anil Malik; (Prof.) Dr Deepak Tandon; Dr Shaleesha A. Stanley; Dr (Prof.) Subhash Giri; Dr Amitesh Aggarwal; Dr Ankur Jauhari; Anirudh Billa; Adv. Sujata Dattaram Gowalkar; Dr Alok Gupta; Karken Chiram; Sandeep Singh; Monidipa Ghosh; Veena Khullar; Dr Anju Rani; Dr Binu Siva Singh S. K.; Dr Seema Kashyap; Sainath Reddy; Dr Sapna Singh; Anurag Singh Parihar; Dr Vivek Kumar; Dr Harihara Krishnan R.; Master Aripirala Yogananda Sastry; Tripti Gupta; Master Kabir Hitesh Suchak; Dr Rajarajeswari G.; Dr Indradeep Kumar; Tarannum Alam; Dr Anuj Singh Parihar; Anurag Agarwal; Margarette Regeena; Dr Mohammad Kamal Hussain; Garima Dahiya; Dr Chhaya Singh; Dr Akriti Agrahari; Sachin Kumar; Megha Sharma; Loksesh Kumar Mahanagar; Prof. (Dr) Pitamber Kumar Chaudhary; Dr Ponni M. Concessao; Durga Chandra Mouli; R. Udaya Bharathi; Dr Ashu Sharma; Prof. Sanjay Laxmikant Nalbalwar; Dr Anil Kumar; Muntimadugu Vijaya Kanth; Dr Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala; Abhijeet Rajwade; Dr Manasi Vyankatesh Ghamande; Tapi Game; Narender Chinthamu; Dr P. Bhargavi; and Dr G. Thamaraiselvi.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor