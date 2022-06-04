World Animal Protection and GGSIP University, School of Environment Management, come together to pledge for Green World

World Animal Protection in collaboration with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, School of Environment Management, GGSIPU celebrates the World Environment Day on the Theme "Adapt to Green", bringing awareness on how our dietary habits can impact the quality of our life and life span.

The event will have a celebrity guest influencer Nidhi Mohan Kamal, who would talk about "Importance of Plant-based diet" followed with a "Finger licking Green" tasting drive where companies promoting innovative plant-based food items would showcase their products, promoting a healthier option for masses. A plantation drive followed with various other activities would conclude this celebration for the occasion.

"This is an important time in the global history of mankind, where the pandemic has forced people to stop and ponder on many aspects; health and choice of food being one of them. This is an important campaign which brings awareness on the better options available to us and choose a healthier life by eating right; simultaneously contributing our share in reducing the carbon footprint. While we sensitise masses on the subject, we also bring back the thrust on changing the food systems which fuels animal abuse," said Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection India.

"We have already started to witness the effects of climate change; we know we need to act fast and make wiser choices. What we put on our plates not only affects our health but the health of our planet as well. Choosing a plant-based lifestyle is, one small act of kindness we can do, towards our environment and millions of voiceless creatures," said Nidhi Mohan Kamal, renowned fitness & yoga trainer, plant-based nutritionist.

The collaboration aimed to celebrate World Environment Day also focuses on our commitment to the global agreement on sustainable development in alignment to our vision of a world where animals live free from suffering - together we can move the world for animals.

"We are glad to partner with World Animal protection to bring awareness on compelling and thought-provoking issues that will define our future path for a sustained and greener world. The commitments made by us today will lay the foundation for our future generations and inspire them to adapt for better living, choices, to live longer. I wish to gift a healthier, greener and better world to this generation for them to carry this forward as a legacy for many years to come," said Prof. Rita Singh, Dean, USEM GGSIP University.

If we look back in the past 50 years at half a century of debate, actions on sustainable development provided a mega platform for the environment movement. Rising Challenges in tackling pandemics, mitigating climate impacts, reducing threats to biodiversity and restoration of the degraded ecosystem are vital for human survival. Living sustainably in harmony with nature, adopting green towards achieving a green economy, green energy, green agriculture, and green development should be our target on World Environment Day for shaping new global business," said Prof. Prodyut Bhattacharya, convener of the programme, GGSIP University.

Our vision is a world where animals live free from suffering - together we can move the world for animals. We are World Animal Protection. We end the needless suffering of animals. We influence decision-makers to put animals on the global agenda. We help the world see how important animals are to all of us. We inspire people to change animals' lives for the better. We move the world to protect animals. Our values and behaviours underpin everything we do. They help to shape our shared global culture which enables us to deliver our mission and real results for animals. We are a campaigning organisation. We know that through campaigning we will move the world to protect animals on a huge scale. We have two core strategic goals; these are:

- Goal 1: Ensure farmed animals live good lives by transforming the global food system.

- Goal 2: Stop wild animals being cruelly exploited as commodities by changing the systems that allow it.

At World Animal Protection, we work hard every day to protect animals and we couldn't do it without you and your colleagues. We're committed to continually improving the well-being of all our people around the world.

Gajender Kumar Sharma Country Director of World Animal Protection India, has been leading and furthering the organisational goal since 2007. With his interdisciplinary background in Programme Management and Audit, Animal Welfare and Organisation Development, he has helped develop Animal Welfare Education, Animals in Disaster, Animals in Farming and Animals in Wild and other programmes in India for the organisation. Under his leadership the Animal Welfare education program was endorsed by the Ecological and Earth Sciences Unit of UNESCO India, National Code of Practices for Management of Dairy Animals in collaboration with the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) was developed and introduced in India for the first time. As part of the Disaster Management Programme, he led the collaborative work with NDRF and NDMA to mainstream Animals and their welfare during disasters in India, which resulted, India becoming one of the first few countries in the world to have a dedicated National Disaster Management plan for the well-being of animals along with effective integration of animal's welfare in National Disaster Management Plan. As part of this first and one of its kinds initiatives, six Veterinary Emergency Response Unit (VERU) in Veterinary Colleges located across six states of India were established to protect animals and the people that depend on them. Furthering the goal to stop cruelty against animals he had led many campaigns to it successful outcomes and continues to lead more such initiatives to advocate and sensitise masses, various stakeholders and partners for a better world with a harmonious balanced co-existence.

