World Animal Protection Announces TV Actor, Producer, and Animal Advocate, Richa Moorjani as Global Celebrity Ambassador

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 8: Global animal advocacy nonprofit organization World Animal Protection is pleased to announce Richa Moorjani, best known for her role as Kamala on Netflix's Never Have I Ever, as its Global Celebrity Ambassador.

Richa Moorjani, widely recognized for living a plant-based lifestyle and her commitment to animal activism, brings her passion and influence to World Animal Protection. With a dedicated focus on advocating for animals across the globe, she will use her platform to raise awareness, inspire action, and drive positive change for animals in need.

As a Global Celebrity Ambassador, Richa Moorjani will play a pivotal role in advancing the mission of World Animal Protection, which is to create a world where animals live free from suffering and cruelty. Her deep-seated compassion for animals and extensive influence will assist in promoting critical initiatives such as the protection of wildlife, improving the lives of farmed animals, and strengthening animal protection laws and regulations worldwide.

"I have been continuously inspired by the World Animal Protection organization's commitment to the betterment of animal life. As an animal rights advocate, it is my distinct honor and privilege to be joining their forces in the effort to end animal cruelty and I look forward to their partnership in these life-saving initiatives," said Richa Moorjani.

"We are honored to welcome Richa to the World Animal Protection family. She shares our vision of changing how the world works to end animal cruelty and suffering. We are thrilled to name her a Global Celebrity Ambassador," states Steve McIvor, CEO, World Animal Protection.

Richa will advocate for World Animal Protection's two strategic goals: Ending the Commodification of Global Wildlife and No Future for Factory Farming.

World Animal Protection is the only animal advocacy organization with UN Consultative Status.

Richa Moorjani

Richa Moorjani, actor, producer and activist, was born and raised in the Bay Area, California. She made her series lead debut in the internationally beloved Netflix dramedy, "Never Have I Ever" (created by Mindy Kaling). After its premiere in 2020, the show immediately hit #1 around the world in the Netflix Top 10 and has been nominated for numerous awards including a TCA Award, People's Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Award, Hollywood Critics Associate Award and NAACP Image Award. Being cast out of a pool of somewhere between 15,000 actors from a global casting call for the 3 South Asian female leads of the series, Richa won the hearts of a global and cross-generational audience with her portrayal of the brilliant and beautiful 'Kamala'.

Raised in a family of academics and performing artists, Richa broke away from the expected career trajectory of an Indian-American girl growing up in the Silicon Valley and developed a passion for acting and dance as a young child (performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in high school) before studying Dramatic Arts at university. She is a professionally trained dancer (Indian Classical, Kathak, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Bollywood) who focuses on meaningful projects in film and television that platform underrepresented voices and push culture forward.

Last year, Richa served as an ambassador for the C.A.P.E. Short Film Grant Challenge for emerging AAPI women and non-binary filmmakers. Shining a light on the South Asian diaspora and fighting for inclusion/authentic representation are Richa's mission as an artist. Outside of acting, Richa is a passionate advocate for social justice, animal welfare, environmental protection and mental health. She currently serves as a board advisor for the Hollywood Climate Summit in an effort to push for sustainable storytelling. PETA awarded her recently at their annual Libby Awards for her fierce activism for animals and the planet.

Richa recently completed filming a lead role in the 5th installment of the critically acclaimed FX series Fargo (created by Noah Hawley) and is currently developing some projects of her own.

World Animal Protection is a global organization working to end factory farming and wildlife exploitation. We expose cruel systems, promote animal-friendly alternatives, and influence policy change. For over 70 years, World Animal Protection has been rewriting the story for animals.

Working across almost 50 countries with offices in 12, we are the only animal welfare organization with UN Consultative Status, enabling us to engage with and influence global decision-makers. We prioritize animals in farming and wild animals exploited for use in entertainment, as pets, and in fashion.

For more information on World Animal Protection, visit worldanimalprotection.org.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor