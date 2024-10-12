World Arthritis Day 2024 -Experts Share Tips for Managing Arthritis

New Delhi [India] October 12:On World Arthritis Day 2024, we shine a spotlight on the importance of making informed choices for better health outcomes in managing arthritis. This year's theme, “Informed Choices, Better Outcomes,” underscores the critical role that education and awareness play in the lives of those affected by arthritis. As millions grapple with this chronic condition, expert insights can empower patients to navigate their treatment options effectively. From understanding symptoms and medication to exploring lifestyle changes and alternative therapies, our article brings together leading professionals who share valuable tips and strategies for enhancing quality of life. Join us as we delve into practical advice that can help individuals take charge of their health and make informed decisions in their journey with arthritis.

Dr Anurag Awasthi, Director- Orthopedics & Joint Surgery, Kimaya Healthcare, Gurgaon, Sr. Consultant (Visiting) – Artemis Hospital; C K Birla Hospital, Gurgaon

Arthritis involves the progressive damage to the cartilage protecting the bones in joints like the knee. This condition can arise from inflammatory arthritis (like rheumatoid arthritis), uric acid crystal deposition, previous injuries, or age-related wear and tear (osteoarthritis).

Increasingly, we see patients aged 25-35 with cartilage issues such as chondromalacia patellae. If untreated, these conditions can lead to more extensive arthritis, resulting in significant pain and limitations. Even healthy individuals in their 50s and 60s may experience knee pain and stiffness.

Promising treatments, like orthobiologics (PRP or BMAC derived from the patient's own blood or bone marrow), can slow cartilage damage and potentially help patients avoid surgery.

Dr Anurag Awasthi, Director of Orthopedics & Sports Injury at Kimaya Healthcare, emphasizes the importance of educating oneself, adopting an active lifestyle, and consulting an orthopedic specialist when needed. For advanced arthritis treatment options includes Joint Preservation Surgery using key hole technique (Arthroscopy); of for Grade IV Arthritis, a joint replacement surgery can be done to improve function. For appointments, call or WhatsApp +91-844718981. website – https://www.anuragawasthi.com

Dr Paripati Sharat Kumar, MBBS, MS[ortho] MCh[ortho]UK, DIP-SEM, MFSEM [UK], FFSEM [I]. Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Consultant at Apollo Health City, Hyderabad

Dr Paripati Sharat Kumar is an esteemed Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Consultant at Apollo Health City in Hyderabad, with a robust educational background that includes MBBS, MS (Orthopedics), MCh (Orthopedics) from the UK, and advanced diplomas in Sports Medicine. His expertise encompasses a wide range of orthopedic conditions, focusing on the treatment and rehabilitation of sports injuries.

Dr Kumar recognizes that arthritis can severely impact an individual’s quality of life, often limiting mobility and daily activities. He advocates for early intervention and a comprehensive management approach tailored to each patient's needs. Dr Kumar emphasizes the importance of lifestyle modifications, including maintaining a healthy weight and engaging in regular physical activity, to mitigate the effects of arthritis.

In his practice, Dr Kumar employs cutting-edge techniques and treatments, including minimally invasive surgeries and rehabilitation protocols, to enhance recovery and promote long-term joint health. For consultations, patients can reach out to Apollo Health City to explore personalized strategies for managing arthritis and other orthopedic concerns.

Dr Madan Mohan Reddy, Sr. Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai

Dr Madan Mohan Reddy is a Senior Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and a leading Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. With extensive experience in orthopedic surgery, Dr Reddy specializes in advanced surgical techniques for managing knee arthritis and related conditions.

Understanding the profound impact arthritis has on patients’ lives, Dr Reddy advocates for a proactive approach to treatment. He emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and intervention, allowing patients to explore various management options before surgery becomes necessary. Dr Reddy employs cutting-edge robotic-assisted technologies, which enhance precision in knee replacement procedures, reduce recovery time, and improve outcomes.

In addition to surgical interventions, Dr Reddy promotes holistic management strategies, including physical therapy and lifestyle modifications, to support joint health. His commitment to patient education ensures that individuals are well-informed about their conditions and treatment options. For consultations or to learn more about robotic knee replacement, patients can contact Apollo Hospitals and benefit from Dr Reddy's expertise in orthopedic care.

Dr Arvind B. Goregaonkar is Professor and Head of the Orthopaedic Department at LTM Medical College and Hospital, Sion, Mumbai

“Arthritis is a condition that impacts not only the joints but also overall quality of life. Managing arthritis effectively requires a holistic approach. Along with medical treatments, regular low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, and yoga can significantly improve joint mobility and reduce pain. A balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods such as omega-3 fatty acids, fruits, and vegetables also plays a crucial role in managing symptoms. For patients with early-stage knee arthritis, a Partial Knee Replacement (also known as Unicondylar Knee Replacement or UKR) is a logical option. In this specialized surgery, only the arthritic portion of the knee joint is replaced, leaving the healthy part untouched. UKR is ideal when the medial half of the knee joint is affected, and approximately 40% to 50% of patients who undergo Total Knee Replacement (TKR) could be managed with UKR if they opt for surgery earlier. This minimally invasive procedure involves a smaller incision, minimal blood loss, and faster recovery, with implants lasting 15-20 years, making it particularly beneficial for younger patients,” explains Dr Arvind B. Goregaonkar, Professor and Head of the Orthopaedic Department.

Dr Anuj Nigam, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Bhopal, Ex Surgeon AIIMS, Ex Surgeon ESIC Hospital, Trauma & Joint Replacement Specialist

Dr Anuj Nigam, a Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon based in Bhopal and an esteemed former surgeon at AIIMS and ESIC Hospital, specializes in trauma and joint replacement. He explains that arthritis is a progressive disease affecting joints, characterized by gradual damage to joint cartilage and bones. This condition is categorized into four stages, grouped into two grades:

Low Grade Arthritis (Stages 1 & 2) typically begins around the ages of 40 to 50. In these early stages, the cartilage covering the joint sustains damage, leading to a narrowing of the joint space compared to a healthy joint.

High Grade Arthritis (Stages 3 & 4) signifies a more severe condition where the cartilage is completely lost, resulting in significant bone damage and no remaining joint space, often with bone fragments surrounding the joint.

To prevent arthritis, individuals should monitor symptoms such as pain on the inner aspect of the knee, difficulty in walking long distances, climbing stairs, or squatting. Avoiding activities that exacerbate pain, maintaining a diet rich in calcium and protein, and considering health supplements with collagen and glucosamine are advisable. Treatment options vary: low-grade arthritis may be managed through exercises, physiotherapy, routine changes, and PRP, while high-grade arthritis often requires partial or total joint replacement.

Dr Samir Pilankar, DNB, MNAMS. Fellowship training- Germany, Switzerland & Spain, Senior Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy surgeon, Sujay & Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai

Dr Samir Pilankar is a Senior Robotic Joint Replacement and Arthroscopy Surgeon at Sujay and Nanavati Max Hospital in Mumbai. With extensive training, including fellowships in Germany, Switzerland, and Spain, he brings a wealth of expertise to his practice. Dr Pilankar specializes in treating various orthopedic conditions, particularly those related to joint replacement and arthroscopic surgeries.

He emphasizes that arthritis is not just a condition of the elderly; it can affect individuals at various ages. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial in managing the progression of arthritis. Dr Pilankar advocates for a comprehensive approach, combining medical treatment with lifestyle modifications. This includes educating patients about the importance of maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in low-impact exercises, and incorporating physical therapy into their routines.

For those experiencing early signs of arthritis, he recommends consulting an orthopedic specialist promptly to discuss personalized treatment options. For early arthritis arthroscopy with chondroplasty is a good option. In advanced arthritis, Dr Pilankar offers robotic knee replacement surgery, which allows early recovery. Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery has revolutionized patient outcomes due to precise cuts, small incisions, and minimal pain With his commitment to patient care and innovative techniques, Dr Pilankar aims to enhance the quality of life for his patients suffering from arthritis and joint-related issues.

Dr Parth Parekh, DNB(Ortho);D(Ortho);M.N.A.M.S, Dip in football medicine (FIFA), Consultant Orthopaedic Foot And Ankle Surgeon, Marengo Cims Hospital, Ahmedabad

Dr Parth Parekh, a Consultant Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Surgeon at Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad, highlights the significant impact of ankle arthritis on millions worldwide. This debilitating condition leads to pain, stiffness, and limited mobility, profoundly affecting daily activities and overall quality of life.

Symptoms to watch for include pain and tenderness in the ankle joint, stiffness and swelling, and reduced flexibility. Prevention strategies are crucial; maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular low-impact exercises, avoiding repetitive injuries, and wearing supportive footwear can help mitigate risks.

For those affected, various treatment options are available, including physical therapy, pain management through medications or injections, and the use of orthotics. In more severe cases, surgical interventions like ankle arthroscopy, fusion, or replacement may be necessary. Dr Parekh emphasizes that advancements in medical technology have made ankle replacement surgery a viable option, offering patients a renewed lease on life. “With proper treatment, patients can regain their mobility and independence,” he states. Don’t let ankle arthritis hold you back—consult an orthopedic specialist today. To contact Dr Parth Parekh – email – parth.parekh20@gmail.com or call – 9712300124.

Dr Fahad Bin Hamid: D.Orth, DNB (Ortho), Consultant Orthopedics, Arthroscopy & Sports Injury Specialist At Maxlife Superspeciality Hospital, Bareilly

Dr Fahad Bin Hamid is a Consultant Orthopedics, Arthroscopy, and Sports Injury Specialist at Maxlife Superspeciality Hospital in Bareilly. With extensive training and expertise, he is dedicated to addressing the complexities of orthopedic conditions, particularly arthritis, which affects countless individuals worldwide.

Arthritis can manifest in various forms, leading to joint pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility. Dr Hamid emphasizes the importance of early recognition of symptoms such as swelling, tenderness, and limited range of motion, which can significantly impact daily life.

Preventative measures, including maintaining an active lifestyle, managing body weight, and avoiding repetitive joint stress, are crucial for minimizing the risk of developing arthritis. When symptoms arise, Dr Hamid advocates for a comprehensive treatment approach. This may include physical therapy, medications, and minimally invasive procedures like arthroscopy to address joint issues.

By integrating advanced techniques with compassionate care, Dr Hamid strives to help patients regain their mobility and improve their quality of life, ensuring they can return to the activities they love. To book an appointment with Dr Fahad Bin Hamid, call at +91-8171768887.

Dr Prof. Puneet Mishra, MS Orthopedics, Fellow Hip Preservation and Hip & Knee Arthroplasty (Germany, Switzerland), Director and Unit Head – Orthopedics, Fortis Hospital (Shalimar Bagh), New Delhi

Forty percent of patients with advanced “bone on bone” osteoarthritis of the knee suffer with arthritis involving only the inner [medial] compartment of the knee and therefore do not need a total knee replacement.

Oxford partial knee arthroplasty, also known as microplasty, is a revolutionary, precise, surgeon dependent surgery to restore the knee by resurfacing only the worn out cartilage of inner compartment of the knee & preserving all the ligaments , healthy outer meniscus and cartilage of the outer knee compartment.

Patients are fully functional post-surgery. Recovery is much quicker and painless than a total knee replacement. They can enjoy all activities like yoga, jogging, dancing and floor level activities with full freedom unlike a total knee replacement.

Outcome of microplasty has been shown to be excellent in terms of pain relief, swift functional improvement, and patient satisfaction. Studies have reported a success rate of over 95% at 10 years follow-up, with high levels of patient satisfaction , lower complication rates and shorter hospital stays compared to total knee replacement.

Dr Sankalp Mutha – Knee Resurfacing Surgeon at Indigo Hospital, Mumbai

Dr Sankalp Mutha, a specialized knee resurfacing surgeon, frequently encounters patients grappling with the challenges of arthritis. This condition can lead to pain, stiffness, and decreased mobility, particularly in weight-bearing joints like the knees. However, effective management is possible with the right strategies.

Understanding the specific type of arthritis—be it osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or another form—is crucial. Dr Mutha emphasizes the importance of staying active with low-impact exercises, such as swimming and walking, to maintain joint function and reduce stiffness. He also highlights that maintaining a healthy weight can alleviate pressure on the joints, while pain management techniques, including over-the-counter medications and alternative therapies, can enhance overall quality of life.

For some patients, surgical options like knee replacement or resurfacing may be necessary. Dr Mutha encourages the use of assistive devices to ease daily activities.

In recognition of Arthritis Day, he is offering special consultations for knee arthritis at Indigo Hospital for one week. For guidance on managing arthritis, including potential surgical interventions, patients are invited to reach out. Your health is worth it!

To book an appointment with Dr Sankalp Mutha, Indigo Hospital Clinic – 9372723701, Marine Lines Clinic – 7947411530, Website – www.drsankalp.com

Dr Safiuddin Nadwi, Robotic Knee Assisted Replacement Surgeon, Consultant at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai And Apollo Spectra Hospital, Tardeo

Dr Safiuddin Nadwi, a robotic knee-assisted replacement surgeon at Saifee Hospital and Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai, emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for arthritis on World Arthritis Day. He believes that awareness is crucial in helping patients understand their condition and seek timely medical intervention.

As an expert in advanced surgical techniques, Dr Nadwi is committed to providing effective solutions for those suffering from arthritis. He highlights that, with the right care and treatment, individuals can manage their symptoms and significantly enhance their quality of life.

Dr Nadwi advocates for a collaborative approach to support those living with arthritis, encouraging patients, families, and healthcare professionals to come together in this effort. He envisions a future where effective management strategies enable patients to lead pain-free lives, allowing them to participate fully in their daily activities.

On this World Arthritis Day, he invites everyone to spread awareness and take proactive steps toward a healthier future for those affected by arthritis.

