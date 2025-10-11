World Arthritis Day 2025: How Lifestyle Choices Shape Joint Health

Dr. Santosh Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: On World Arthritis Day 2025, the focus once again turns to the importance of preserving joint health, a factor often overlooked until pain or stiffness sets in. While age and genetics do play a role, experts emphasize that the way we live has an even greater impact on how our joints age. Sedentary habits, poor posture, excess body weight, and loss of muscle strength are all major contributors to joint degeneration. On the other hand, a lifestyle that includes regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and healthy weight management can significantly delay or even prevent arthritis related problems.

Dr. Santosh Shetty, Director and Head of the Department of Orthopedics & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery at Surana Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, is among India's leading voices in advanced joint care. Known for pioneering robotic and minimally invasive joint replacement surgeries, Dr. Shetty has transformed the landscape of orthopedic treatment in the country. His team was among the first in Mumbai to perform robotic assisted partial gold knee replacement surgery, a milestone in precision and patient recovery.

Reflecting on years of experience treating patients with arthritis, Dr. Shetty emphasizes that prevention must remain at the heart of any joint care approach. “Simple daily choices like walking, stretching, and maintaining a healthy weight can go a long way in preserving joint mobility and preventing pain,” he says. He explains that staying active keeps the joints lubricated, the muscles around them strong, and the body flexible, all of which help reduce stress on weight bearing joints like the knees and hips.

According to Dr. Shetty, modern advancements such as robotic and computer assisted surgeries have drastically improved outcomes for patients who require surgical intervention. These techniques enhance precision, reduce recovery time, and offer better long term joint function. However, he stresses that no technology can replace the value of prevention. “Movement is medicine,” he adds, “and the sooner we realize that, the longer we can stay pain free.”

A balanced diet also plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy joints. Consuming foods rich in calcium, vitamin D, omega 3 fatty acids, and antioxidants supports cartilage and bone health while reducing inflammation. Managing one's weight is equally important, as even a few extra kilograms can place significant stress on the knees, hips, and spine. Dr. Shetty recommends that individuals adopt small, sustainable habits such as walking regularly, avoiding prolonged sitting, practicing good posture, and stretching daily to maintain flexibility.

He further highlights the importance of early diagnosis. Joint pain or stiffness, often dismissed as a minor discomfort, may signal the onset of arthritis. Timely evaluation and lifestyle modification can help reverse or slow down the progression of the disease before it becomes severe.

As the world observes World Arthritis Day 2025, Dr. Santosh Shetty's message is both simple and profound: protecting our joints begins with awareness and consistent effort. With modern medicine offering advanced treatment options and robotic surgery providing new levels of precision, prevention still remains the best cure. This year, let's take that extra step, literally and figuratively, to move more, eat mindfully, and give our joints the care they deserve, because movement is not just freedom, it's the foundation of a pain free life.

For more information and book appointment:

Visit – https://www.drsantoshshetty.com

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor