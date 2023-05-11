New Delhi [India], May 11 : The World Bank has approved a USD 82 million loan towards the adoption of global best practices for mal health management and to prevent, detect, and respond to endemic zoonotic diseases in India.

The loan has a maturity of 11.5 years with a grace period of 4.5 years.

"It will strengthen India's One Health approach, which recognizes that people and mals are connected with their shared environment," World Bank said on Thursday in a release.

An infection or disease that is transmissible from mals to humans under natural conditions is called zoonotic.

mal disease outbreaks globally continue to pose risks to public health systems and have enormous economic costs.

With India having the largest livestock population in the world, these risks are particularly high, it said. Foot and mouth disease alone costs the country more than USD 3.3 billion annually.

"The new program will help reduce the risks of mal disease outbreaks by improving disease surveillance and veterinary services in the livestock and wildlife sectors," said Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank's Country Director for India.

"At least 2.9 million livestock farmers will have increased access to improved mal health services in the participating states of Assam, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh."

Through state-of-the-art laboratories, the program will also strengthen collaboration and data sharing with the human health sector.

"In India, around 68 per cent of the workforce relies on farming and remains in close contact with domestic mals and poultry, thereby becoming frequently exposed to sick or infected mals," said Hikuepi Katjiuongua, Adarsh Kumar and Anupam Joshi, the Task Team Leaders for the program.

"By supporting evidence-based policies on mal disease and zoonoses management, the program will address food safety in livestock value chains."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor