World Bank team meets Himachal minister, apprises about ongoing projects

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 7 : A World Bank team on the mission for water supply and sewerage programme for Shimla met Himachal Pradesh's Urban Development Minister, Vikramaditya Singh.

The World Bank team apprised the state minister of the work being done by Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) on the programme, estimated to be worth USD 250 million.

As per a release from the SJPNL, the team requested the minister to push the Shimla 24x7 Pressurised Water Supply project being implemented with a cost of Rs 872 crore and operation and maintenance for 15 years.

The principal secretary of urban development, Devesh Kumar, apprised the minister of expansion of SJPNL to four more municipal corporations across the state.

The towns are Mandi, Dharamsala , Palampur and Solan.

The water utilily of the state shall be named as "Himachal Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited". The preliminary cost shall be USD 200 millions to USD 250 million.

AS per the press release, the World Bank team was led by Carmen and Tanuj Mathur. The SJPNL team including MD Varinder Thakur and GM Rajesh Kashyap, were present.

