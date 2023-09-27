World Bank's annual meeting to focus on ending poverty

Marrakech [Morocco], September 27 : The World Bank-International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings are set to return this year, taking place from October 9 to 15 in the city of Marrakech, Morocco.

According to the World Bank, these meetings are a vital platform for international collaboration and discussion, aiming to address the multifaceted challenges of the world today.

Under the theme of "What It Takes to End Poverty on a Liveable Planet," the 2023 Annual Meetings will tackle critical issues related to poverty eradication and sustainability. Participants will explore solutions and strategies for responding to interconnected global challenges effectively.

World Bank posted on X, “Mark your calendars! The World Bank Meetings are happening in Marrakech, Oct. 9-15. Join the international community as they #SupportMorocco & discuss ways to work together to end poverty & build a sustainable future for all. https://live.worldbank.org/annual-meetings-2023?cid=ECR_TT_worldbank_EN_EXT”

The event's agenda will delve into the practical approaches that have yielded positive outcomes in developing countries. Key topics include job creation, the development of digital infrastructure, and actions to combat climate change.

The Annual Meetings will feature a diverse array of participants, including central bankers, government ministers, private sector leaders, representatives from civil society, youth advocates, scholars, and more.

This inclusive platform offers an opportunity for individuals from various backgrounds to engage in discussions.

One of the figures set to contribute to the discussions is Ajay Banga President of World Bank.

In his remarks on the significance of these meetings, Banga emphasized the need for a shift in priorities towards eliminating poverty while ensuring a liveable planet.

He stressed that the intertwined nature of global crises necessitates a holistic approach that incorporates climate action, pandemic response, and addressing fragility.

According to a post shared by The World Bank on X, Ajay Banga said, “The Bank's twin goals have to change to be the elimination of poverty, but on a liveable planet, because of the intertwined nature of our crisis. A liveable planet allows us to include climate, pandemics, and fragility."

The World Bank invites people from around the world to join these vital discussions.

The meetings will be broadcast live online, providing a platform for engagement in multiple languages, including English, Arabic, French, and Spanish.

By participating in the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings, individuals have the opportunity to contribute to the global dialogue on poverty reduction and sustainable development.

These meetings offer a chance to collectively address the world's most pressing challenges and seek solutions for building a better future for all.

