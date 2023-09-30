World Book of Records - London Press Magazine Releases at British Parliament

PNN

London [UK], September 30: Santosh Shukla, President & CEO WBR has disclosed that World Book of Records and Nobles of Commonwealth Nations Awards have organized a felicitation ceremony in gracious presence of guests at Westminster Abbey, British Parliament, UK. In the ceremony, World Book of Records Magazine London Press was released in the gracious presence of guests.

The award ceremony was graced by prominent guests including Virendra Sharma, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom, Dr Diwakar Sukul, Founder, Chairman, World Book of Records, Gareth Thomas, Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister for International Trade, Santosh Shukla, President & CEO, World Book of Records, His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder, International Siddhashram Shakti Center, Lord Rami Ranger CBE, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom, Pam Gosal, Member of the Scottish Parliament for West Scotland, Mahendrasinh C Jadeja, Global Vice President, Global Indian, Organisation, United Kingdom, Simon N. Ovens DL, HM The King’s Representative, United Kingdom, Daniel Marshall, London, and Mangubhai C. Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, India, Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Rakesh K Shukla from India were present along with intellectuals of society.

On this occasion, Mangubhai C. Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, India was felicitated with by Nobles of Commonwealth Nations Award, Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India was felicitated with by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar International Award, Virendra Sharma, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom was felicitated with by Dadabhai Naoroji International Leadership Award Gareth Thomas, Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister for International Trade was felicitated with by Nobles of Commonwealth Nations Award, Pam Gosal, Member of the Scottish Parliament for West Scotland was felicitated with by Nobles of Commonwealth Nations Award. The award ceremony felicitated 145 personalities with international awards, World Book of Records and Nobles of Commonwealth Nations Award of all continents for their outstanding contribution to society. The ceremony was vibrant with an enthusiastic Toastmaster John Ashmele. On being launched of the magazine and organized award ceremony, the World Book of Records and editorial team were congratulated by Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Rajasthan, India Akhilesh Mishra,High Commissioner, Republic of Ireland, Dr. Vishwapati Trivedi, IAS Former Secretary to the Government of India, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chairperson, Law Commission of India, Bhawani Rana, Former President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kathmandu, Nepal and other international dignitaries across the world.

The vote of thanks was given by Dr Suchita Shukla and Daniel Marshall.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor