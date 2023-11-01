World Cement Association Founder and Director to Be Star Speaker at Indian Cement Review Conference 2023 at 14th Cement EXPO, Delhi

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1: Ali Emir Adiguzel, Founder & Director of World Cement Association (WCA), will be the keyword speaker at Indian Cement Review (ICR) Conference 2023, which will be held from December 14-15, 2023, at Manekshaw Center, New Delhi. The event - comprising Cement EXPO 2023, ICR Conference & Awards - is organised by FIRST Construction Council (an infrastructure think tank) and Indian Cement Review (ICR), India's leading cement publication that has been serving the industry for the last 38 years.

Welcoming Ali Emir Adiguzel, Pratap Padode, Founder & President, FIRST Construction Council, said, "We are happy and proud to have Ali Emir Adiguzel, a visionary leader in the global cement industry, as the keynote speaker at the 9th Indian Cement Review Conference, which will address the cement industry's ambitions to deliver sustainable, low-carbon cement. His presence at the event, which will be held concurrently with 14th Cement EXPO 2023, will be of immense value to the Indian cement industry, as companies gear up for expansion to meet the growing demand and prepare themselves for the future."

The Chairman of ACG Consultancy Group, the founder and director of the World Cement Association, Adiguzel is former Global CEO, Heidelberg Cement Group from 2007-2020: where he played a pivotal role in the group's international expansion and strategic development. He has led mid to large-sized industrial organisations in the heavy building construction materials sector, such as cement and concrete, with special expertise in international trade, sales and procurement of raw materials. Emir Adiguzel's expansive professional network spans across 61 countries, offering international business development opportunities through trade deals and successful overseas mergers and acquisitions.

The event is seeing the participation of cement companies like Ultratech, JSW Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Star Cement, JK Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, Shree Cement, Wonder Cement, Birla Corporation, My Home Industries, Shree Digvijay Cement, Sagar Cement among others. The 3-in-in event is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India (GoI). With over 100 exhibitors, Cement EXPO (along with ICR Conference & Awards) is expected to attract more than 5,000 quality visitors.

The 9th Indian Cement Review Conference and Cement EXPO 2023, with the theme of "Driving Sustainability Through Technology", will bring together the cement manufacturers, technology/equipment providers and other key stakeholders (like policymakers, building & construction companies, project vendors, etc) under one roof to explore the possibility of the carbon-neutral growth path for the industry. Taking the sustainability agenda forward for the Indian cement industry, Indian Cement Review Conference and Cement EXPO 2023 will discuss how companies can take steps towards decarbonisation across the business value chain - from procurement to manufacturing to distribution & logistics.

Sponsors include ATS Conveyors, ABB, Murugappa Group, TIDC, IKN Engineering among others. Exhibitors showcasing their latest technologies include Rockwell Automation, Bosch Rexroth, Danfoss Drive, Taiheiyo Engineering Corporation, Elann Drive & Automation Pvt Ltd, Shanthi Gears, Diamond Group, Kanodia Cement Limited, Verder Scientific Pvt Ltd, Ringfeder Power, Singhania Systems, Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd, Pentol Germany and several others.

