Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: During his Mumbai tour, World Champion Gaurav Sharma reached Shri Siddhivinayak Temple and offered prayers at the feet of Ganpati Bappa. Prayed for all the Indian players to bring maximum medals in the upcoming Asian Games. Meanwhile, the trustee of the temple complex, Shri Rajaram Mahadev Deshmukh, performed the puja of world champion Gaurav Sharma and honoured him by giving him a shawl and prasad.

World Champion Gaurav Sharma said that I was blessed to get the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, world champion Indian powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma wished Bappa that all the players of the country give their best in all types of sports like weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, kabaddi, tennis, volleyball etc. and wave the Indian flag all over the world. He prayed that players should win gold medals for their country, India, in every type of sport.

It is noteworthy that although Ganesh Utsav is celebrated with great pomp throughout the country, its splendour is especially visible in Maharashtra and Mumbai. From common man to celebrities also come to Shri Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. Mahant Gaurav Sharma also came here to bow his head.

It is believed that whatever wish is sought in Shri Siddhivinayak Temple is definitely fulfilled.

Powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma said that taking blessings at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple is a wonderful experience. Bappa is truly the remover of troubles; Bappa’s blessings bring peace, success and development in life.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor