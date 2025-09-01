World-Class Beach Club Projects Announced for Ahmedabad and Jaipur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 1: At the prestigious National Association of Real Estate Developers (NAREDCO) National Convention, Champions Club Pvt. Ltd., in association with Champion Infratech., announced the launch of three world-class Beach Lagoon projects powered by Crystal Lagoons® technology. These landmark developments will be located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Jaipur, Rajasthan, and are set to redefine luxury living, leisure, and hospitality in India.

Designed around expansive crystal-clear lagoons, each Champions Beach Club community will feature luxury residences, resort-style amenities, and iconic social hubs, bringing the experience of pristine beaches to the heart of India's most vibrant cities.

Vision for India's Crystal Blue Beach projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan

3 projects announced will showcase sustainable, net-positive water solutions while offering unmatched leisure experiences. With crystal lagoon serving as the centerpiece, the developments will integrate hospitality, residential, and lifestyle facilities, promoting both luxury and ecological balance.

Subhakar Rao, Chairman, Champions Group, said:

"This marks a growth chapter in India's real estate and lifestyle story. Indian real estate is leading India's growth gunning for 15% growth putting India ahead of other countries by GDP growth. With Crystal Lagoons® technology, we are not just building developments, but creating iconic global destinations where people can live, celebrate, and rejuvenate. Gujarat and Rajasthan will set the stage for India's transformation into a hub of world-class lagoon communities."

SriVatsav Malempati, CFO, Champions Club Pvt. Ltd., commented:

"Our Beach Lagoon projects are designed as long-term value creators. By combining luxury hospitality with cutting-edge sustainability, we are opening new avenues for developers, investors, and communities alike. This will drive both economic and lifestyle growth in India's tier-1 and tier-2 cities."

Hema Malini Nidamanuri, Managing Director, Champion Infratech Pvt. Ltd., added:

"These projects are the beginning of a nationwide wave of world-class lagoon developments. Each community is designed with international standards, blending iconic design, social spaces, and eco-friendly infrastructure. Our vision is to make beach living accessible away from the coastline, starting with Gujarat and Rajasthan."

About Champions Club Pvt. Ltd.

Champions Club is a lifestyle and leisure brand under Champions Group, offering world-class experiences across yachts, resorts, beach clubs, and luxury memberships in India and abroad.

About Champion Infratech Pvt. Ltd.

Champion Infratech, part of Champions Group, focuses on smart infrastructure projects that integrate sustainability, luxury, and future-ready urban design. Their portfolio includes large-scale real estate, lagoon cities, and innovative hospitality ventures.

About Crystal Lagoons®

Crystal Lagoons® is a U.S.-based multinational innovation company that has patented technology to create and maintain crystal-clear lagoons of unlimited size at very low costs. The technology uses up to 100 times fewer chemicals and only 2% of the energy compared to conventional swimming pool filtration systems. With a portfolio of over 1,000 projects in 65+ countries, Crystal Lagoons is transforming the real estate, hospitality, and public access sectors by bringing the idyllic beach lifestyle to urban areas worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor