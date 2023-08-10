World Designing Forum Sets Remarkable Benchmark for New Fashion Industry on National Handloom Day

New Delhi (India), August 10: In a celebration that showcased the seamless fusion of tradition and innovation, the World Designing Forum commemorated National Handloom Day, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion industry’s future. The event brought together a diverse assembly of designers, artisans, and fashion enthusiasts who shared a common vision of redefining fashion through sustainable practices and cultural heritage.

Amidst an atmosphere brimming with creativity, the World Designing Forum championed the essence of handloom textiles, elevating them to the forefront of contemporary fashion. The event’s highlights included mesmerizing runway shows with a harmonious blend of handcrafted fabrics and cutting-edge designs. Attendees witnessed how traditional techniques can be seamlessly incorporated into the modern fashion narrative, resulting in a showcase of breathtaking ensembles that captivated the senses.

The 8th National Handloom Day celebrations were more than a mere spectacle – they signified a pivotal moment in the evolution of the fashion industry. The World Designing Forum, through its unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable and ethical practices, has set a definitive benchmark for the industry’s future. By merging the rich tapestry of cultural heritage with forward-thinking design, the Forum paid homage to the craftsmanship of the past and paved the way for an inclusive and conscientious future.

Distinguished speakers, including industry veterans and cultural experts, graced the event with their insights. They highlighted the need to preserve and celebrate traditional handloom practices while seamlessly integrating them into the contemporary fashion landscape. Workshops and panel discussions provided a platform for attendees to engage in meaningful dialogues, fostering collaborations that promise to push the boundaries of design innovation.

Designer Anukriti said; COKSA INDIA is a handloom brand based in India works with various artisans from different parts of the country. As a brand, we aspire to capture the pure essence of India in every product of ours & present it to the world, in different forms of tissue silk, mulberry silk, Chanderi, and intricate hand embroidery done by our very talented Karigars. Designer Iti Tondon Kesar’s collection displayed fabrics that were handloom and hand blocked. The fabrics are designed to suit all body types. They are easily wearable on an everyday basis. Shalini Sharma made India’s first lehenga using handloom fabric and Garima said about her design that Office wear clothes are comfortable and corporate wear at the same time….these garments are made up from Maheshwari fabric which is made in Maheshwari city…Maheswari fabric has a great history in regards to its origin…it was found by rani ahilyabai holkar and this fabric now has a great historical & traditional importance …I have made simple and elegant corporate wear out of this fabric.

Ankush Anami’s vision underscores the role of fashion as a medium for social change, where sustainable practices and cultural heritage unite to redefine industry norms. By pushing the boundaries of creativity and advocating for ethical design, he propels the World Designing Forum to the forefront of a movement that reimagines fashion as more than just garments – it’s a narrative that speaks to generations, cultures, and aspirations.

As CEO Ankush Anami’s words reverberated through the celebratory event, it became evident that the World Designing Forum’s mission is not confined to a single day but extends into an ongoing commitment to reshape the fashion landscape. The forum’s dedication to nurturing creativity, sustainability, and collaboration serves as a beacon for designers, artisans, and fashion enthusiasts alike, heralding a future where threads of tradition weave seamlessly into the fabric of trendsetting fashion.

As the celebrations came to a close, the resounding message was clear – the World Designing Forum’s dedication to elevating handloom textiles and sustainable fashion practices has laid down a transformative path for the industry’s future. With newfound inspiration, attendees left the event with a shared commitment to championing the legacy of handlooms while embracing the exciting possibilities of a fashion-forward world.

These Well-known personalities of Bhopal walked on the ramp to support the weavers and artisans of india: Rashmi Golya, Amrita Tripathi, Apeksha Dabral, Pallavi Trivedi, Pooja Pandey, Dr. Kavita Kumar, Dr. Reeni Malik, Dr. Ruchi Tondon, Dr. Falguni Tiwari, Dr. Ashvina.

The event showcased the masterpieces of many talented designers, including Iti Tandon, Kalpana Jain, Poonam Sharma, Pooja Gupta, Priyanshi, Shefali, Arti Surwade, Bhanu Rejani, Dhruvi Mittal, Ekta Akhouri, Garima Kulshrestha, Nausheen, Nisha Kapila, Preeti Goswami, Teena Khandait, Jyothsana, Shikha Saxena, Harpreet Kaur, Monica, Neena Sharma, Rahat Khan, and Khadija Sheikh.

Choreography by Shwetank Chaturvedi and Akchansh Saxena, a makeover by Seema Chauhan and team, Dimple and Shalu Shrivastav team, other important pillars of successful event Pushpendra, Srashti Kulshrestha, Rajat Singh, Ravi, Aman and Animesh.

The World Designing Forum is a global platform dedicated to reimagining the fashion industry through a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern design. By celebrating the cultural heritage of handloom textiles, the Forum strives to shape a sustainable and inclusive future for fashion. Through events, collaborations, and initiatives, the World Designing Forum sets a benchmark for innovative and responsible fashion practices.

