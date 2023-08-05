World Designing Forum to Commemorate 8th National Handloom Day with a Star-Studded Celebration in Bhopal

Vision of “Vocal for Local” Reverberates as Esteemed Dignitaries and Top Fashion Designers of Worde Designing Forum Grace the Event

New Delhi (India), August 5: The World Designing Forum (WDF) is gearing up for a momentous celebration of the 8th National Handloom Day, an occasion that was announced by the Prime Minister of India eight years ago to pay homage to the country’s rich handloom heritage. The historical event, organized by the World Designing Forum, is dedicated to the visionary theme of “Vocal for Local,” advocating the promotion and support of indigenous craftsmanship. The grand celebration will be graced by the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Education Minister Shri. Vishwas Sarang, MSME Principal Secretary Shri. P. Narahari, Principal Secretary Handloom Shri. Manu Srivastava, along with other distinguished VIP delegates and celebrities. Adding to the allure of the event, the top fashion designers from every corner of India will be participating and attending, making it the largest celebration of the year.

National Handloom Day, celebrated annually on August 7th, is a heartfelt tribute to the skilled handloom weavers who have been preserving the art of hand weaving for generations. The day not only commemorates their craftsmanship but also aims to promote sustainable fashion choices and support local artisans and weavers.

The grand celebration in Bhopal will witness the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Education Minister Shri. Vishwas Sarang is known for his unwavering commitment to promoting Indian traditions and cultural heritage. His support for the handloom industry has been instrumental in empowering weavers across the nation.

Joining him is Shri. P. Narahari, the Principal Secretary of MSME, and Shri. Manu Srivastava, the Principal Secretary Handloom. Their combined efforts have played a crucial role in enhancing the growth and sustainability of the handloom sector. Their presence at the event reinforces the government’s dedication to uplifting local artisans and ensuring the prosperity of traditional crafts.

The celebration will also see the participation of various VIP delegates and celebrities, who will lend their voices to the “Vocal for Local” initiative and emphasize the significance of buying locally-made products.

Furthermore, the event will be graced by the presence of top fashion designers, showcasing their creativity and talent while collaborating with skilled weavers to present exquisite handloom ensembles. Among the designers attending the event are Anukriti Dixit, Arti Surwade, Bhanu Rajani, Shringarika, Ekta Akhouri, Garima Kulshrestha, Harpreet Kaur, Iti Tandon, Kalpana Jain, Monica, Nausheen, Neena Sharma, Nisha Kapila, Pooja Gupta, Preeti Goswami, Priyanshi Mishra, Rahat Khan, Shefali, Shikha Saxena, Teena Khandait, Uzma Siddiqui, Shalini Sharma, the esteemed IPS Academy and Gayatri Barshi.

The World Designing Forum, along with its distinguished guests and top fashion designers, is all set to make this 8th National Handloom Day celebration a memorable and resounding success. As the event unfolds in Bhopal, it stands as a powerful testament to India’s vibrant cultural heritage and the dedication to preserving traditional crafts while embracing the “Vocal for Local” vision for a self-reliant and sustainable future.

Among the VIP delegates, celebrities, and industry leaders, Founder and CEO Ankush Anami, Directors Srashti Kulshrestha and Pushpendra Singh, and Secretary Sabyasachi Satpathy of the World Designing Forum stand at the forefront of this celebration. Expressing his excitement, Ankush Anami stated, “National Handloom Day holds immense significance as it not only acknowledges the efforts of our weavers but also reiterates our commitment to supporting indigenous industries. WDF is honored to be part of this prestigious event and pledges to continue advocating for the empowerment of local artisans.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor