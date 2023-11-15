World Diabetes Day - JoyHealth Launches with Revolutionary AI to Help Manage Diabetes in India

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 15: "Drink jeera water in the morning." "Walk for 30 mins every day and you will be fine"

We get diabetes recommendations from our friends, family, social media, and even beauty magazines on the internet. But ultimately, we all still struggle to find the right diabetes advice that is good for OUR unique body.

The good news is you don't have to anymore. JoyHealth is India's most clinically advanced AI platform designed to help you manage your type 2 diabetes.

The app analyses your unique body profile assigning you a unique Phenotype™, and determines how your body will react to various foods and activities - what they call GlucoTypes™. Based on your unique Phenotype and GlucoType, JOY then recommends specific foods, activities, and simple ways to handle your diabetes that are personalised just for you.

Mridul Mehta, CEO of Decipher Health and co-founder of JoyHealth, says, "JOY's use of AI to personalise diabetes management is a game-changer. It's not just an app; it's a life-changing tool for those managing diabetes. This has never been done before in India."

The App is now in Early Access for Indian users with type 2 diabetes

Decipher Health is announcing the early access launch of JoyHealth - its proprietary AI enabled mobile application on World Diabetes Day. By signing up users can enjoy free access to premium features for the first two weeks and receive an introductory offer of just Rs. 200 per month for the application starting January 1st. You can sign up on www.joyhealth.in for the early offer.

The benefits of JOY are endless

* Personalised Diabetes Advice: AI-driven recommendations for tailored food choices based on individual needs and preferences.

* Customizable Exercise Routines: Access fitness plans curated for health and fitness goals.

* No Compromise on Favorite Foods: Enjoy meals with simple rectifications for various foods while adhering to the diabetes management plan.

* Daily Easy To Do Recipes: Explore a variety of diabetes-friendly recipes catering to individual tastes and dietary needs.

* Blood Sugar Tracking and Mitigations: Stay informed about your blood sugar impact for each of your favourite foods and receive insights on simple actions to prevent blood sugar increases during the day.

Why is JoyHealth Unique and Different?

JOY's innovative AI approach is backed by decades of diabetes and endocrine science. Decipher Health conducted the largest-ever study of personalised nutrition for type 2 diabetes study in India, tracking 500+ patients across 14 cities for 14 days each. This led to the creation of India's first-ever diabetic Phenotypes and GlucoTypes, revealing how Indian bodies respond to different foods without the need for real time continuous glucose monitoring.

Their breakthrough, known as Chrononutrition, has been successful globally for over 20 years. Now, JoyHealth is the leading provider of this scientific diabetes solution in India wherein instead of just counting calories and carbs, JOY offers a personalised diabetes management strategy for both diabetic patients and their doctors.

Don't miss this opportunity to take control of your diabetes management with JoyHealth. Sign up now on www.joyhealth.in to be eligible for the early access price of Rs. 200 per month.

