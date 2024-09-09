World EV Day: Over 50% of 3-wheelers, about 5% of 2-wheelers, and 2% of cars bought in 2024 are EVs.

New Delhi [India], September 9 : As the world celebrates World EV Day, India's significant progress in adopting electric vehicles (EVs) across various categories is commendable, however, there is still a long way to go.

The government of India's Vaahan Dashboard data shows an increasing trend to shift towards green mobility solutions.

The most notable trend in EV penetration has been witnessed in the three-wheeler category, where EVs have surged ahead in overall sales. According to the data, 53.61 per cent of all new three-wheeler vehicles purchased this year (2024) were electric, making this segment the leader in EV adoption.

The two-wheeler segment has also shown encouraging signs of EV adoption, with electric vehicles accounting for 4.97 per cent of all two-wheeler sales so far in 2024.

While the percentage is lower compared to three-wheelers, the two-wheeler category holds significant potential for growth, given its dominance in India's overall vehicle sales market. As more consumers seek cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternatives, the penetration of EVs in this segment is expected to grow further in the coming years.

However, in the four-wheeler segment, the adoption of EVs remains relatively low, with electric cars making up just 2.14 per cent of total car sales this year. Despite this, the increasing availability of EV models and government incentives are expected to drive further growth in this segment.

Interestingly, the penetration of electric buses is higher than that of electric cars, with 3.20 per cent of all new buses sold in 2024 being electric. This trend highlights the growing importance of sustainable public transport solutions as cities aim to reduce emissions and promote cleaner alternatives in mass transit.

"Electric vehicles offer a very compelling solutions because they do not emit any tailpipe emissions so that improves their air quality that reduces their air pollution. It also reduces the carbon emission so it helps India to meet with its climate goals and generally electric vehicles have lower operating cost as compared to the IC engine vehicles," said Samhita Shiledar, Director RMI to ANI.

On a state-wise level, the Vaahan dashboard data highlighted that Goa leads the country in EV penetration, with 14.20 per cent of all new vehicles sold this year being electric. Tripura ranks second, followed by Chandigarh in third place. Delhi also stands out with a 10.72 per cent penetration of EVs in total vehicle sales, showcasing the capital's push towards sustainable urban mobility.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh reported the lowest EV penetration, with only 1.09 per cent of new vehicles sold being electric.

In terms of total number of EV sales across all segments in India, the two-wheeler category dominates the electric vehicle market in India, accounting for approximately 51 per cent of total EV sales this year.

As World EV Day highlights the global commitment to cleaner mobility solutions, India's data reflects a promising shift but a long way to go towards electrification across various vehicle segments.

