World Heart Day- Experts Advice to Take Care of Your Heart

New Delhi [India], September 27: World Heart Day, celebrated annually on September 29, serves as a global reminder of the importance of heart health and the impact of cardiovascular diseases. As we take this opportunity to raise awareness, experts emphasize the significance of making informed lifestyle choices that promote heart health. From diet and exercise to stress management and regular check-ups, taking proactive steps can lead to a healthier heart and a longer life. In this article, we gather insights from leading experts to provide practical advice on how to nurture and protect your heart effectively.

1. Prof. (Dr) M. Wali, MD FRCP FACC (USA), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

Remember a famous saying! ""Ye Dil Ka Mamla Hai" resonates deeply as we witness a troubling rise in sudden cardiac deaths among younger individuals. Experts emphasize that family history and warning symptoms should never be ignored. Identifying triggersrooted in health history, lifestyle, and recent illnessesis crucial, as survival rates in these cases remain alarmingly low.

Known causes include acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery dissection, and arrhythmias, along with rare conditions like Kouni's syndrome. Prevention strategies are vital. Immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) within minutes can significantly improve survival chances. Innovative solutions, such as drones delivering defibrillators, are being utilized globally. With proper awareness and timely intervention, many sudden cardiac deaths can be prevented, underscoring the critical importance of maintaining heart health and recognizing early warning signs.

2. Dr Abhinit Gupta- MD, DM (AIIMS, Delhi) Gold Medalist, FIACM, FSCAI, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Regency Health, Kanpur

As World Heart Day approaches on September 29th, it's the perfect moment to reflect on the health of one of the most vital organs in our body: the heart. This global event, spearheaded by the World Heart Federation, focuses on raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and promoting heart-healthy living.

The Importance of Heart Health: Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide, but the good news is that many risk factors can be managed or mitigated with proactive steps. Heart disease is often linked to lifestyle factors, including diet, physical activity, smoking, and stress levels. By making mindful choices,

Together, we can create a world where heart disease is less prevalent and heart health is a priority. This World Heart Day, commit to taking one step toward a healthier heart. A healthier heart leads to a happier life.

3. Dr Jaydutt B Tekani, MD DNB FESC FSCAI, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, K K Patel Superspeciality Hospital, Bhuj

As we observe World Heart Day 2024, The slogan this year is "Use Heart for action." This theme emphasizes the importance of taking proactive steps to protect heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. A healthy heart is essential for a long and fulfilling life.

From a cardiologist's perspective, prevention is paramount. To protect your heart, prioritize a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Regular exercise, like walking or swimming, is key. Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol. Monitor your blood pressure and cholesterol regularly. Managing stress effectively and ensuring regular health screenings can also play a crucial role in early detection and management of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol. If you experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, or irregular heartbeat, seek immediate medical attention.

For those with existing heart conditions, adherence to prescribed medications and lifestyle recommendations is essential for optimal management and improved outcomes. World Heart Day serves as a call to action for both individuals and healthcare systems to prioritize cardiovascular health. We can collectively combat the prevalence of CVDs and improve quality of life globally. Remember, every heartbeat countslet's make each one healthier.

4. Dr Lakkireddy Kiran Kumar Reddy, DM Cardiology (IPMER), Co-Founder & Sr. Interventional Cardiologist, Onus Heart Institute, Champapet, Hyderabad

On the occasion of World Heart Day, I would like to emphasize the importance of heart health, especially in today's fast-paced world where cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the leading cause of death globally. This day serves as a powerful reminder for everyone to take proactive steps toward a healthy heart.

Heart disease is often preventable through lifestyle modifications. Regular physical activity, such as walking, cycling, or swimming, can greatly improve cardiovascular health. A diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low in saturated fats and processed foods is essential for maintaining heart health. Reducing salt and sugar intake is crucial to managing blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Equally important is stress management. Chronic stress increases the risk of heart disease by triggering unhealthy habits and increasing blood pressure. Finding ways to relax, practice mindfulness, and maintain work-life balance can make a significant difference.

Additionally, regular health check-ups are vital in identifying and managing risk factors like high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes. These conditions, if uncontrolled, can silently damage your heart over time. Early intervention is the key to prevention.

On this World Heart Day, I encourage everyone to prioritize heart health, not just for themselves but for their loved ones as well. Remember, small changes in your daily routine can have a lifelong impact on your heart. Let's work together for a healthier future

5. Dr S S Murthy, Director & HOD - Cardiology, Ayushman Hospital and Health Services, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi

The incidence of heart disease is increasing every year as life span is increasing. Also, heart attacks in young individuals are also rising in the age group of 25 to 50 years. Approximately 20 to 25% of new heart attacks are being seen in this age group.

The reasons for this shift is due to:- Lifestyle changes, Increasing obesity in the younger population, Earlier onset of diabetes and hypertension being seen In the young, Lack of outdoor exercise, Lack of adequate sleep at night, Being glued to TVs, mobiles, laptops and other gadgets most of the time during days and nights, Lack of communication and empathy among family members and friends.

These 10 tips will help you in taking care of your heart and health:-Vegetable and fruit based diet, Daily exercise, Avoid junk food, Don't Stress yourself. Relax your mind, Yoga and meditation will definitely help, Stop smoking and vaping. This will add quality life to your years, Keep your diabetes and blood pressure under control, Limit your alcohol intake, Annual checkups including stress test and lipid levels after the age of 35 years will definitely help in maintaining your health,

Persons with heart disease should follow the following routine: 4 Pillars for staying healthy - Regular medications, Regular checkup with your cardiologist, Diet as advised, Regular Exercise as advised especially empty stomach or before meals, Don't stop medicines until advised by your physician. IT'S ADVISABLE TO SPEND 10% OF YOUR DAILY TIME (at least one to 2 hours) TO YOUR PERSONAL HEALTH.

6. Dr Lal Daga - MBBS, DNB (Med.), DNB (Card) MNAMS, FESC (International), FEAC, Advanced Cardiology Training Programme (Seoul), Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad

As a Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad, Dr Lal Daga emphasizes the urgent need for heart health awareness, especially among younger populations. With rising cases of sudden cardiac death, he highlights the importance of understanding personal and family health histories. Dr Daga advises individuals to recognize early warning signs such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and unusual fatigue.

He stresses that lifestyle modificationslike a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress managementare crucial in preventing cardiovascular diseases. Dr Daga advocates for routine health check-ups, as early detection can significantly improve outcomes. He also underscores the importance of immediate response measures, such as CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), which can save lives during cardiac emergencies. By fostering awareness and promoting proactive health practices, we can work towards a healthier heart for everyone.

7. Dr Rakesh Gupta MD, Fellowship Cardiology (USA), FASE, FACC Consultant Cardiologist, JROP Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Ashok Vihar II, Delhi

The theme for World Heart Day 2024 is "Use Heart for Action" and one of its emphasis is "Empower individuals: Encourage people to take responsibility for their heart health" The importance of knowing your own heart and taking care of it. It also highlights the need for awareness, knowledge, and early detection of heart-related issues.

The general public should be made aware of this important issue. By creating awareness? I want to say that, in our country, we have a large population suffering from high blood pressure (28.1%), Diabetes (77 million in 2018), Hypothyroidism (11%), Sleep apnoea syndrome (3.7-21%), obesity (22-23%), etc. These subjects should be made aware of their health, especially regarding heart ailment incidence. Suppose you develop breathlessness, or chest pain while walking, this is the time to visit your physician and ask for painless investigations such as Echo with quantitative Doppler, Strain rate and Speckle imaging, TMT, and NT Pro BNP levels. This will help diagnose any heart ailment, apart from any chest problem. Remember 2024 is the time of awareness of your Healthy Heart and it goes without saying "Prevention is better than Cure".

8. Dr Bipin Chandra Aditya Dasari - Interventional Cardiologist at Rhythm Heart Institute, Vadodara

Dr Bipin Chandra Aditya Dasari, an Interventional Cardiologist at Rhythm Heart Institute, Vadodara, emphasizes the critical importance of heart health awareness in today's fast-paced world. He notes a concerning rise in cardiovascular diseases, particularly among younger individuals, and urges everyone to prioritize regular health screenings.

Dr Dasari highlights that early detection of heart conditions can lead to better treatment outcomes. He advocates for adopting heart-healthy lifestyles, including a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, regular physical activity, and managing stress effectively.

In emergencies, he stresses the lifesaving potential of immediate interventions like CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Dr Dasari encourages communities to engage in heart health education and preventive measures, ensuring that we all take proactive steps towards maintaining a healthy heart and reducing the risk of sudden cardiac events.

