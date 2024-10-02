World Heart Day: Farmley Holds Snack-Run: Move N Munch Marathon

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2: Farmley, India's healthy snacking specialist, organised the Snack-Run: Move N Munch marathon in association with Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128, Noida. The event, held on Sunday in commemoration of World Heart Day, aimed at promoting a healthy and active lifestyle by bringing together fitness enthusiasts from across Delhi-NCR.

Recently, India has witnessed an upsurge of heart attacks among young adults and people in their 30s and 40s. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that India accounts for one-fifth of CVD deaths worldwide. The Farmley Snack Run, therefore, aims to spread awareness on the need to pay attention to heart health by maintaining an active lifestyle that involves physical exercise and consuming a balanced diet.

Commenting on the initiative, Akash Sharma, Co-founder of Farmley, said, "At Farmley, our core mission is to make healthy living a reality for everyone. We envisioned the Snack-Run for World Heart Day as a crucial step in this direction. It not only celebrates but actively promotes a heart-healthy lifestyle from an early age, to pave the path for a healthy future."

The event was flagged off by Abhishek Agarwal and Akash Sharma, Co-founders, Farmley and saw over 1,400 participants across the three categories of 10km run, 5km run and 5km walk. Hydration stations were strategically placed throughout the route and medical staff were present on site to ensure the safety of participants. Health check-ups were also conducted on the sidelines of the event, to ensure holistic well-being. Participants were presented with certificates in recognition of their resolve towards maintaining a healthy heart.

Farmley is reimagining dry fruits and nuts in lip-smacking flavours and innovative snacking formats. Their roasted peri peri makhanas, thai chilli cashews and delightful date bites are winning hearts as well as taste buds across the country. Their deep sourcing mechanisms, in-house production facilities and an innovative product development team helps them come up with unique products that have the best of health & taste in every bite. Endorsed by former Indian cricket captain, Rahul Dravid, Farmley is emerging as the most loved healthy snacking new age brand.

