World Heart Day: Medkart Ensuring Heart Medicines are Accessible to All

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 29: As India observes World Heart Day, the conversation around cardiovascular health has once again turned to prevention, timely treatment, and most importantly, access to affordable medicines for everyone. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in India at 28.1%, with more than half a billion people affected by a heart ailment. While treatment protocols have advanced, the cost of long-term medication continues to be a burden for many families. More so if one takes into account the fact that almost half of them cannot afford the medication.

Medkart, Gujarat's biggest pharmacy chain of generic-first pharma, is marking the occasion to position how generic drugs can cut costs without cutting corners and make compliance much easier for patients. With its Medkart Assured system, which covers Schedule M compliance, plant audits, and dual third-party testing, the company asserts that patients need not compromise on trust/quality for affordability.

The Heart Medicine Gap

Statins, antiplatelets, and antihypertensives are prescribed daily across India for heart care. For chronic conditions like high cholesterol or coronary artery disease, patients often require lifelong treatment. The cost, however, mounts rapidly. A month's supply of branded atorvastatin 20mg (Rs. 430), one of the most widely used medications for cholesterol control, will cost 500% more than the generic version (Rs. 69).

This is where Medkart's model is creating a difference. Sourcing good-quality-approved generics and retailing them on its retail and online pharmacy platform, Medkart makes sure that patients save up to 90% on repeat prescriptions, with the overall average savings at 73%.

Prioritising Prevention Over Cure

World Heart Day reminds us that heart health is established long before a diagnosis is made. Routine monitoring, early intervention on lifestyle, and regular medication are of prime importance in averting heart attacks and strokes. Medkart is enabling patients to take a proactive approach by keeping heart medicines easily accessible. With statins, beta-blockers, antiplatelets, and antihypertensives being sold at more affordable prices, patients can stick to daily routines reliably, lowering the risk of complications and hospitalisations, while staying on track for long-term heart care.

Affordable Heart Medicines at Medkart

To mark World Heart Day, Medkart has highlighted several commonly prescribed heart medicines available under its Medkart Assured label, including:

Together, these medicines cover cholesterol control, clot prevention, and blood pressure management, the core pillars of cardiac care.

Beyond Discounts: Building Confidence

While discounts are key, Medkart is swift to point out that its strategy involves educating people of the fact that they also have a choice in the company which is equally good and effective. If they choose to understand and accept that fact they can end up saving a decent amount of money which is perpetual to say the least.

For World Heart Day, their motto is easy: life-saving drugs need to be affordable, and the patient should never be asked to follow a dictum on which brand to take.

Empowering Patients Online

With the Medkart App and website, patients are able to upload prescriptions, see prices across generics, and order doorstep delivery. The Medicine-Brand comparison tool enables patients to compare how generics resemble branded drugs in terms of dosage and efficacy.

Besides, Medkart pharmacists are not only trained to dispense drugs but also to teach patients about the safety and effectiveness of generics. This transparency focus is slowly altering people's minds that only high-priced, branded drugs can be relied on for heart care.

A Commitment for World Heart Day and Beyond

As the burden of cardiovascular disease increases, initiatives like that of Medkart become vital. To know more about it or to order heart medicines online, go to www.medkart.in or download the Medkart App from the Play Store or the App Store.

