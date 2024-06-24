World is witnessing the rise of India, this is India's moment: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, June 24 Amid the geopolitical tensions and uncertainties that are straining global relationships, the world is witnessing the rise of India and this is India's moment, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, told shareholders on Monday.

Addressing the Adani Enterprises' Annual General Meeting (AGM), Gautam Adani said India is now the force for stability, cooperation and progress in a complex world.

"And it is India's macroeconomic stability and ambitious growth plans that inspire our confidence," the Adani Group Chairman said.

Given the multiplier effect, the union government has rightly focused on infrastructure development by raising its funding by 16 per cent to over Rs 11 lakh crore for this financial year.

Gautam Adani said that it is worthwhile to note that annual spending has tripled in the last five years.

"What is even more relevant is that, while the national narrative sets the stage for infrastructure spend, large parts of the funding and action are at the state level. In our case, with our operations spread across 24 Indian states, we are first-hand witnesses to the critical role state governments play in implementing the initiatives," the Group Chairman emphasised.

"I am proud to say that our record-breaking achievements in 2023 underscore our alignment to national priorities as well as our ability to execute the most complex, large-scale projects with unmatched expertise," Gautam Adani added.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is developing the world's largest renewable energy project of 30,000 MW on barren land at Khavda in Gujarat.

"I would like you to picture Khavda, set in one of the world’s toughest deserts and now home to the world’s largest Renewable Energy installation spanning several hundred square kilometres. Already generating 3,000 MW of clean energy, our aggressive timeline aims to develop 30 GW capacity in the next five years," said Gautam Adani.

This will be enough to power nations like Belgium and Switzerland.

"Furthermore, visualise the world's largest redevelopment project in Mumbai’s Dharavi as we transform the world’s largest slum over the next decade. Not only will this provide dignity of living to its over one million residents but, at the same time, this will build an unmatched ecosystem of sustainable living and innovation in the heart of Mumbai," the Adani Group Chairman informed.

"Or envision the Drishti 10 Starliner UAV, a symbol of Indian innovation, soaring through the skies, protecting the borders of our nation. These are not just machines - they symbolise our unwavering commitment to India’s security and well-being,” the Group Chairman told the shareholders.

This ability to conceptualise and then handle complexity and execute very large projects in difficult conditions is an unmatched competency that “we continue to get better at."

