World leader DuPont showcases new-age water solutions and tech innovation at IFAT

For water-positive India, leading water technologies came together to address pressing environmental concerns.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Advancing new-age, industrial technologies to address wastewater management and foster clean water solutions for a sustainable tomorrow, DuPont Water Solutions (DWS), a global leader in water purification and separation technologies, featured its range of water solutions and technologies at IFAT from September 28-30.

Laying emphasis on pressing environmental concerns such as sewage systems management, adequate waste-water treatment, sustainable ways for water supply, holistic solid waste management and recycling, amongst others, the three-day event provided a platform to expand DuPont’s network with industry experts, innovators, business partners, government officials and consumers. IFAT is India’s leading trade fair for Water, sewage, solid waste and recycling.

“In the world where the compounding effects of the climate crisis are looming large, availability of freshwater is in major threat as industries continue to release untreated effluents into water bodies. We are simmering a tech revolution of sorts to create a future with clean, healthier water by bringing in enhanced tech solutions like reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration and many more,” said Chrys Fernandes, Business Head- India subcontinent, DuPont Water Solutions.

Over the last few decades, DWS has partnered with industry players and consumers to contribute to the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Goals. “We are not far from the deadline and to achieve the 2030 goals, we are putting the best brains and talent together for solving the most pressing water issues that is further stressing the environmental concerns,” Chrys, added.

Products on display/ Key innovation featuring at the Expo:

Membrane Bioreactor Systems (MBR): MBR combines biological waste oxidation and membrane filtration. The technology uses a fully automated process for separating liquids and solids. Using MBR eliminates the need for secondary clarification, making it more efficient compared to conventional methods.

With more than 30 years of experience in MBR, DuPont’s technology:

– Saves footprint on sites with limited space

– Improves effluent quality, allowing water reuse

– Allows for plant expansions in the same footprint

– Uses a smaller biological process

Ultrafiltration (UF) is a pressure-driven purification process. UF separates particulate matter from soluble compounds using ultrafine membrane media. Along with highly efficient UF modules, DuPont’s range offers cost-effective, space-saving rack designs, through products such as DuPont and T-Rack®, for water treatment plants.

The expansive UF portfolio includes both Polyethersulfone (PES) and Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membranes for pressurised and submerged configurations. The technologies are available as stand-alone, pre-packaged units or as components for large projects.

Benefits of UF for water treatment:

– Reliable removal of microorganisms, viruses, and pathogens

– Consistently high-level filtrate quality

– Maximum stability, minimal fibre breakage

– Long service life and high availability

– High performance with low operating costs

Ion exchange resins (IER) allow the reversible interchange of ions between a solid and a liquid. Ion exchange resins remove harmful contaminants from liquids, replacing them with beneficial, desired ions. Water treatment facilities use IER for applications such as industrial demineralisation, condensate polishing, ultrapure water production, and wastewater treatment.

Over the last 80 years, DuPont’s IER portfolio has evolved to become one of the most comprehensive in the industry with products such as DuPont .

Reverse osmosis (RO) and Nanofiltration (NF) is a pressure-driven separation process that employs a semipermeable membrane and the principles of crossflow filtration. The RO membrane acts as a barrier to all salts and inorganic molecules, as well as many organic molecules. NF provides high rejection of multivalent ions such as calcium and low rejection of monovalent ions such as chloride. The FilmTec portfolio offers separation-technology products that are highly effective in industrial, municipal, commercial, and consumer water applications.

The combination of these technologies offers unique benefits:

– Two to three times more high-quality water

– Filters out a higher percentage of dissolved solids

– Removes up to 99 per cent of impurities from water

– Reduces operating costs and lower energy use

– Longer membrane life due to antifouling and easy maintenance

Closed Circuit Reverse Osmosis (CCRO): RO systems are typically designed to meet specific conditions, but most deal with temperature variations, feed concentration, consumption flow rates, and fouling and scaling conditions. CCROs adapt to such changes with flexible and independent control over recovery, crossflow, and flux. With data-driven intelligence, CCRO systems can operate from 42 per cent to 98 per cent recovery on a wide variety of water sources and applications.

Benefits of using CCRO technology:

– Autonomous adjustment to a wide range of conditions

– Significant reduction in maintenance and downtime

– 50–90 per cent less water waste

– Lower energy consumptions

DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuff .

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life.

