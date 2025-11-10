World Leaders Summit 2025 in Davos Unites Global Changemakers Under World Leaders Forum

BusinessWire India

Davos [Switzerland], November 10: The World Leaders Summit 2025, organized by the World Leaders Forum (WLF), successfully concluded in Davos after three transformative days of dialogue, collaboration, and vision-driven action. The Summit brought together more than 700 distinguished leaders from over 80 countries, including heads of state, CEOs, innovators, philanthropists, and youth leaders all united by a shared commitment to shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future.

A Historic Convergence of Global Leadership

Held from September 16-18, 2025, the Summit became a powerful platform for cross-sectoral collaboration and long-term policy innovation. It featured high-level sessions on AI and the Future Economy, Climate Innovation, Peace and Governance, Global Education, and Youth Empowerment, resulting in several strategic alliances and pledges for collective global action.

Under the theme "Leadership with Purpose Bridging Generations and Geographies," the World Leaders Summit reaffirmed its reputation as one of the most influential gatherings of modern times where ideas met execution and commitments translated into measurable impact.

Vision and Leadership

Under the stewardship of Mr. Vikash Sorout, the World Leaders Forum has evolved into a global platform for policy innovation, dialogue, and impact. Mr. Vikash Sorout's vision is rooted in one central idea to bridge generations and geographies to create leadership with purpose.

"The world doesn't need more conferences; it needs convergence of ideas, people, and intent. The World Leaders Summit is where vision meets action," said Mr. Vikash Sorout, Chairman of the World Leaders Forum. "Our mission is to ensure that young leaders, innovators, and policymakers sit at the same table to shape the roadmap for a sustainable and equitable world."

Highlights and Global Impact

The World Leaders Impact Awards 2025 recognized individuals and organizations that demonstrated exceptional contributions to sustainability, technology, peacebuilding, and social innovation. The Summit also announced multi-stakeholder partnerships aimed at promoting climate resilience, digital inclusion, and youth leadership initiatives across emerging economies.

With the backdrop of Davos the world's symbolic hub for global cooperation the Summit inspired a renewed sense of purpose among participants, establishing new pathways for innovation and diplomacy.

