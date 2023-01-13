​World News Network Director Satish Reddy is now focusing on regional content in India

​​​Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: World News Network is gaining more popularity than ever. World News Network is a news portal to get world news in all major languages. WNN will be the exclusive home to programming across all its territories in the UK, France, Spain, Belgium, UAE, Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Dubai, Russia, New York, Italy, India, Malaysia, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea and many more. World News Network is an online news portal covering various segments in Entertainment, Business, Politics, etc., from leading writers worldwide. WNN provides access to over 500 diverse news providers and journalists, including the US, UK, France, Germany, UAE, India, and Asia.

Satish Reddy, Owner & Director of Editorial Insights and Worldwide Brand Activism at World News Network Inc Ltd based in London, United Kingdom, said local News will stand to get a significant boost in traffic as WNN is now focusing on local news coverage with dedicated content sections.

The content that WNN provides, like the News, will be made in various languages like English, French, Arabic, German, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, etc. World News Network users represent a highly attractive demographic from India and worldwide; by region, country, city, industry, or language. It gives breaking headline news on topics tailored to your choice and grows visitor loyalty with quality real-time news that focuses on the markets. We watch so that you stay ahead in the news business with World News Network. It has real-time news coverage on current, national, and international events and additional WNN photojournalists’ content.

World News Network will partner with local partners to publish News in over 50 cities in India. The company aims to cover most of the Indian population, both local and international News, in the main navigation. The local News shows headlines personalized by user location as it prioritizes neighbourhood news followed by News from the next-largest administrative area. It uses a combination of editorial judgment and machine learning to present stories to users.

The election news section displays live updates on immediate results and have sections focused on each candidate. the local news section may expand to include information from other sources, including local deals, crime and safety incidents, or city council agendas.

It highlights News and content from 50 cities in India and the world Readers can expect to find regional News, sports, dining, weather, real estate, transportation and more. The content is pulled from local newspapers, TV and radio stations, college news sites and blogs, as well as from more extensive, nationwide publications that have sections devoted to specific cities.

We’re excited that our high-impact local journalism, including investigative, opinion, sports and ‘news you can use, will be surfaced, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate on spotlighting local journalism as Indians trust reporting by local news organizations “a great deal” or “quite a lot,” compared to national news organizations.

These findings played a role in the World News Network’s decision to start a piece of dedicated local News. The goal of this initiative is twofold: to offer our readers the best in both local and national News and information and to support local publications and broadcasters looking to reach and grow their audiences in new ways.

