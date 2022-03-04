World Oneness Day: Millions of people to meditate online for a positive impact on humanity's collective future

Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, Co-creators of Ekam - A World Centre for Enlightenment, have launched World Oneness Day on March 7. On this day, millions of people from all over the globe will meditate together online with Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji to start the world oneness wave in the world. It will be a celebration of the collective human consciousness and a generation inspired by Oneness.

"The state of Oneness is the true nature of human beings. When you are not awakened to this inner state of Oneness, you experience chaos in life, the world will be in disbalance," said Sri Preethaji.

When we live from Oneness, we are more likely to draw peaceful and calming situations into our lives. When we are disconnected, we create chaos and disharmony within ourselves. By living in a state of Oneness, we align with our true selves and allow for more peace and tranquillity to enter our lives.

The collective human consciousness is a beautiful thing. It's made up of all the life experiences of everyone who has ever lived and is alive now. This cloud of energy impacts our lives, for better or worse.

The experience of connecting with Sri Krishnaji and Sri Preethaji is truly unique and wonderful. It helps to align your state of being with the core of life itself, bringing peace and positive vibes to everyone worldwide. An hour-long meditative journey on March 7, 2022 will bring together the oneness consciousness, imparting positivity throughout the world.

Millions of people together on March 7 evening, along with Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, share the power of Deeksha to generate a World Oneness Wave. This will make a positive impact on humanity's collective future; tasting Oneness and allowing it to flow through you into the world is a life-changing event.

Their flagship event - The Ekam World Peace Festival, reached almost 30 million people worldwide in September 2021. Among those attending the festival are Kailash Satyarthi, Gregg Braden, John Peterson, Erik Solheim, Joe Dispenza, Golriz Ghahraman, and Satya S Tripathi.

The co-creators of Ekam, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji are spiritual leaders and realised masters and technologists of consciousness. They are leading millions at various stages on their journey to Enlightenment. They've helped millions of families find joy, love, and connection as a result of their work. Individual awareness and world consciousness, they contend, are not separate. What happens in the world impacts the individual, and the individual impacts the planet.

