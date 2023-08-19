World Photography Day: Celebrity Photographer Amit Khanna- The Most Wanted in the tinsel town

New Delhi (India), August 19: Photography is the fine balance of emotions, subject matter and scenic atmosphere. In the array of creative forms and genres that not every photographer explores, popular celebrity photographer Amit Khanna is one man who is creativity personified. His out-of-the-box vision and creative approach towards even the basic of a setup has made him stand out and thus makes him the most wanted photographer in the industry. Over the years, he has explored many arenas of the industry that serve a creative appeal, glamorous and simple ones. Amit does it all!!

He is a prominent name when it comes to the celebrity world, and popular actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Amrita Rao, Harshvardhan Rane, Sunny Leone, Shweta Tiwari, Jennifer Winget, Palak Tiwari, Divya Agarwal, Shirley Sethia, Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakre and many others. Amit has also shot international artists like Rema, The QuickStyle and CKay

Amit is also known for his most anticipated, never seen Calendar Shoots. And it’s always a question amongst his audience what new? The fine line between the glamorous and simple style, Amit gives a visual treat to all…

As it’s World Photography Day, Amit shares, “This world is a huge canvas, and my camera is my brush. The symphony between everyone involved in this process creates magic. For me, living is clicking and clicking is living. I feel grateful that everyone appreciates my work and has showered me with so much love and support. Looking forward to the Calendar 2024!! Let’s see where the creativity takes us…”

